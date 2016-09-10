Houston boys, Covington girls run well at Spencerville

SPENCERVILLE — The Houston, Bradford and Lehman Catholic boys cross country teams ran in the Spencerville Invitational Red race Saturday.

The race was re-run at two miles due to storms.

Houston finished third.

The Wildcats top seven were Tristin Freistuhler, 7, 11:06.9; Parker Cox, 9, 11:09.8; Ethan Knouff, 17, 11:23.0; Dakota Francis, 21, 11:46.5; Devyn Ostrander, 33, 12:03.7; Jacob Slater, 39, 12:16.5; and Blake Jacobs, 42, 12:22.3.

Bradford finished 10th.

Railroader runners included Jay Roberts, 31, 12:01.0; Jackson Moore, 32, 12:01.6; Kurt Hoover, 69, 13:23.2; Shane Bryan, 98, 14:34.0; Jordan Shellabarger, 110, 16:19.7; and Jared Shellabarger, 111, 16:46.7.

Lehman runners included Brandon Simmons, 63, 13:11.8; Blake Leffel, 66, 13:18.5; and Alex Vanderhorst, 99, 14:36.0.

Troy Invitational

TROY — The Miami East boys cross country team finished 11th at the Troy Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings’ top seven included Gavin Horne, 16, 17:33.4; Taton Bertch, 74, 19:14.7; Justin DeWeese, 77, 19:18.2; Noah Shook, 86, 19:22.9; Alex Hayes, 114, 19:50.7; Keagan Carsey, 116, 19:51.3; and Erik Austerman, 154, 20:34.3.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Russia and Versailles boys cross country teams competed at the Tiffin Carnival Saturday.

The Russia varsity finished 16th in the D-III A varsity race.

The Raiders top seven included Alex Seger, 69, 18:02.1; Mason Dapore, 71, 18:08.2; Zachary Bell, 88, 18:18.5; Gavin George, 105, 18:30.2; Ethan Monnier, 165, 19:19.4; Andrew DeLoye, 188, 19:37.2; and Jordan Busse, 216, 20:00.9.

Versailles varsity finished 27th in the D-II varsity race.

Versailles top seven included Joe Spitzer, 10, 16:39.9; Noah Pleiman, 55, 17:47.9; Brooks Blakeley, 182, 19:21.2; Mitchell Huelskamp, 216, 19:46.5; Adam Gehret, 241, 20:12.7; Stuart Baltes, 260, 20:29.3; and Caden Schulze, 294, 21:12.3.

GIRLS

Spencerville Invitational

SPENCERVILLE —Covington, Houston, Lehman and Bradford girls cross country teams ran in the Spencerville Invitational Red race Saturday.

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished second overall in 19:44.2.

St. Henry won with 28, while Covington finished second with 45.

The Lady Buccs top seven were Anna Dunn, 3, 20:14.2; Paige Boehringer, 9, 21:05.7; Ashlyn Plessinger, 22, 22:33.8; Kelsey Dysinger, 24, 22:34.6; Danielle Alexander, 25, 22:39.0; Emma Dammeyer, 33, 23:37.8; and Alexis Meyer, 68, 26:43.5.

Houston finished fifth.

Lady Wildcat runners included Hollie Voisard, 21, 22:33.3; Morgan Ely, 26, 22:45.5; Allie Voisard, 30, 23:00.0; Kaitlyn Ellison, 60, 25:55.6; and Addie White, 61, 26:11.0.

Lehman runners included Alanna O’Leary, 16, 21:51.9; Maria Schmiesing, 20, 22:30.3; Caitlin Swallow, 69, 26:43.9; and Theresa Flood, 91, 29:02.7.

Other Bradford runners were Maia Stump, 41, 24:32.2; and Elisa Martinez, 83, 27:52.8.

Troy Invitational

TROY — The Miami East girls cross country team finished seventh at the Troy Invitational Saturday.

East girls times and places were Lorenza Savini, 9, 21:45.1; Lindsey Yingst, 12, 22:00.3; Josie DeSautels, 56, 24:38.2; Abby Bollinger, 69, 25:16.2; Paige Blauvelt, 76, 26:00.4; Rachael Hodge, 105, 27:57.3; and Itzi Landarroitajavregul, 128, 29:54.6.

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — The Russia and Versailles girls cross country teams competed at the Tiffin Carnival Saturday.

The Russia varsity finished 10th in the Division III varsity race.

The Raiders top seven included Megan Frazier, 23, 20:16.8; Anna Fiessinger, 49, 21:11.7; Shae Goubeaux, 89, 22:05.1; Claire Meyer, 90, 22:06.4; Clare Caldwell, 161, 23:18.8; Andrea Monnin, 168, 23:26.8; and Becky Pinchot, 193, 23:56.5.

Versailles varsity finished eight in the Divison II-A varsity races.

The Lady Tigers top seven included Kara Spitzer, 24, 20:19.2; Megan Rismiller, 35, 20:43.6; Kenia McEldowney, 68, 21:36.3; Brynna Blakeley, 76, 21:47.7; Hannah Rose, 95, 22:21.9; Liz Watren, 103, 22:27.1; and Hannah Bey, 110, 22:32.3.