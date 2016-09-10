Lehman rolls to easy win over Graham

ST. PARIS — The Lehman Cavaliers bounced back in a big way from their loss at Minster last week, beating the Graham Falcons 63-14 Friday night at Graham.

Lehman jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the first quarter. Owen Smith started Lehman’s scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead after a failed extra-point kick. Graham fumbled away the kickoff return and Lehman capitalized on the error with a 26-yard TD pass from quarterback Elliott Gilardi to Smith. After the kick, Lehman led 13-0.

Graham brought the home crowd alive when Tyler Powell intercepted a Gilardi pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point attempt was blocked, but the Falcons were on the scoreboard, 13-6.

Lehman scored two more times in the first quarter – a 35-yard TD pass from Gilardi to Kameron Lee and a Dylan Arnold fumble recovery for a touchdown – to take a 27-6 lead. Graham answered with a 65-yard TD pass from quarterback Gage Braun to Powell with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Lehman opened the second period with a botched punt that Graham claimed for a safety after a Cavalier batted the errant pigskin out of the back of the end zone. The Falcons were still threatening, down 27-14 with 11:54 to play in the second quarter.

But Lehman was too powerful to stay bottled up for long. The Cavs scored two key times before the intermission – including a 50-yard TD run by Jacob Earhart and an Earhart one-yard TD plunge – for a 42-14 Lehman lead at the half.

The second half was more of the same as Lehman took a 56-14 lead after three periods.

The win will put the Cavs at 2-1 on the year heading into a “real” home game Friday against Upper Scioto Valley. The game will be played at Lehman.

Buccs roll

to victory

UNION CITY — After a 28-0 first quarter, the outcome of Covington’s Week 3 contest was never in doubt.

The Buccaneers (3-0, 2-0 Cross County Conference) piled up nearly 500 yards of total offense Friday night at winless Mississinawa Valley, building a 48-6 lead by halftime and crushing the Blackhawks 62-20, extending Mississinawa Valley’s losing streak to 23 games and setting up a matchup of unbeaten teams when the Buccs return to Covington next week.

The Buccs hit the Blackhawks from all angles Friday night, totalling 315 rushing yards as well as 162 passing yards for a grand total of 477 yards of offense. Quarterback Nathan Blei was 6 for 8 passing for 162 yards, hitting four different receivers with touchdown passes, while five different Buccs scored rushing touchdowns on the night.

Blei started things off with a 45-yard touchdown strike to Tristin Sowers, then Adam Lefeld punched in a 1-yard run and Ethan Herron broke a 42-yard touchdown run. Blei capped off the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Branden Robinson to make it 28-0, then Lance Miller scored on a 9-yard run to make it 34-0 before Mississinawa was able to put any points on the board. Blei added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zane Barnes and Deron White scored on a 9-yard run to make it 48-6 at the break.

Blei then hit Zach Parrett with a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Ian Wilson scored on a 4-yard run to finally put things to rest. The Blackhawks managed 277 yards of total offense — 205 of it passing — but most of it came in the second half against the reserves.

Robinson led a group of 10 Buccaneer ballcarriers with 95 rushing yards on only three carries, while Sowers had a pair of receptions for 54 yards to lead the receivers.

Covington hosts 3-0 Bethel in a big early-season CCC matchup in Week 4.

East cruises

to CCC win

ANSONIA — Despite leading 21-0 at halftime, Miami East coach Max Current wasn’t thrilled with how his Vikings were playing.

Levi Adducchio’s third-quarter performance went a long way to improving his coach’s outlook.

Adduchio scored three of his five touchdowns on the night in the third quarter alone, breaking off a pair of long touchdown runs and returning an interception for another score to put Friday night’s game at Ansonia out of reach in a 41-7 Cross County Conference victory over the Tigers.

“Levi came out at the half and played strong,” Current said. “He ran the ball hard, he was breaking some tackles and then he picks off a pass — the quarterback was hurried and Levi was right there, took it in for a pick-6. He’s been playing well in every game for us, been working real hard at practice, and I’m happy to see him getting rewarded for it.”

Adducchio finished with 134 yards and four rushing touchdowns on only 10 carries, one of two Vikings to break the 100-yard mark on the night. He scored on a 9-yard run to open the scoring, then Justin Brown scored on a 52-yard run — with Adducchio punching in the two-point conversion on the play — and Adducchio added a 1-yard score in the second quarter to make it 21-0.

“We finished the first half a little sloppy,” Current said. “Our second quarter was sloppy on both sides of the ball. We had some penalties, our tackling wasn’t good. We just didn’t look crisp. But we came out and played pretty well in the third quarter.”

Adducchio broke touchdown runs of 44 and 30 yards to start the third and finished it off with a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown. Ansonia got the lone score of the fourth on an 86-yard kickoff return.

Brown finished with 134 yards on nine carries, Arron Adams had 64 yards on nine carries and quarterback Ian Gengler was 3 for 6 passing for 26 yards.

Miami East faces Arcanum in Week 4.

Versailles gets

past Anna

ANNA – Getting off to a fast start can do a lot of things for a football team. Scoring early can help build momentum and give your team confidence and put doubt in the opposing team.

Versailles kicked off to Anna to start Friday’s game, and the Tigers ended up with the football when the return man muffed it. The Tigers capitalized on Anna fumbles to hand them the Rockets their first loss of the season, 20-12.

Noah Grisez scored on a two-yard run to give Versailles 7-0 lead. That was all the scoring in the first quarter, but the Tiger defense was not allowing Anna to get anything going on offense.

Alex Wendel added a 1-yard TD run to make it 13-0 and with 39 seconds to go in the half, Jacob Heitkamp stopped a Rocket runner and knocked out the ball, which flew up in the air. George Grow scooped it out of the air and scored on a 46-yard fumble return to make it 20-0 at the break.

The Tigers would hold on for the 20-12 victory, with Sam Barga breaking up a pass on Anna’s final play.

Versailles recovered six fumbles. Jacob Heitkamp tipped a pass and intercepted it.

The Tigers are now 2-1 on the season and face a re-surging Delphos St. John’s team on Friday.

Bradford loses

game to Irish

BRADFORD – The Bradford Railroaders couldn’t get anything going on offense or defense Friday night, falling to the Catholic Central Fighting Irish 42-0.

Defensive coordinator Jim Hart – speaking for unavailable head coach Dave McFeely – said, “Young. Not very physical. I think the kids are playing hard. It’s just some of them aren’t playing as physical as they need to.”

It was a struggle all night.

“We missed tackles … a lot of tackles,”Hart said. “We just weren’t on the same page. Kids not running the right routes, not in the right spots. Like I told the kids at halftime – we gotta find something deep down inside where we can get meaner. The only thing we can do is keep coaching them up,” he said. “There were bright spots today.”

Bradford, 0-3, plays Cincinnati Hillcrest Friday.

Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Covington’s Adam Lefeld makes a big hit against Mississinawa Valley Friday night. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_adam_lefeld-2.jpg Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Covington’s Adam Lefeld makes a big hit against Mississinawa Valley Friday night.