Busy Saturday on prep sports scene

It will be another busy Saturday for prep sports in the area.

While the Piqua boys and girls cross country teams are off until Tuesday, a number of them will be in action Saturday.

Russia and Versailles will run at the Tiffin Carnival, one of the top meets in the state which will feature many of the top runners and teams in the state.

Miami East will compete at the Troy Invitational, while Bradford and Covington will run at the Spencerville Invitational.

Four boys golf teams will be in the Franklin Monroe Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Piqua, Covington, Newton and Versailles will tee it up, with an 8:30 a.m. start.

Four boys soccer teams will be in action.

Newton will host Dunbar at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Lehman boys will play at Franklin Monroe and Miami East will host Troy Christian.

At 5:30 p.m., Piqua boys will travel to Indian Lake.

Three girls soccer teams will take to the pitch.

Before the Newton boys game, the Newton girls will host Botkins at 11 a.m.

Before the Miami East boys game, the Miami East girls will host Troy Christian at 1 p.m.

Lehman will complete the doubleheader with Franklin Monroe, with the girls following the boys at 5 p.m.

The Lehman girls tennis team will be in action at the Northwestern Doubles tournament.

Three volleyball teams will be in action as well.

Miami East will travel to Columbus Hartley at 11 a.m.

Bradford will host Houston at 11:30 a.m., with Botkins visiting Newton at noon.

County tourney

at Echo Hills

Tee times for the first round of the Miami County Golf Championship Saturday at Echo Hills are as follows:

Super Seniors

7:28: Lloyd Shoemaker, Jack Holtel, Dave Owen

7:36: Steve Hamant, Roger Luring, Marty Jackson

First Flight

7:44: Dave Westfall, Ron Moore, Michael Simmons

7:52: Matt Olden, Jim Howard, Brad Erwin

Second Flight

8:00: Rob Kiser, Doug Jennings

Championship

8:08: Brian Robbins, Jim Sass, Tom Marsh

8:16: Ben Gover, Justin Weber, Justin Tucker

8:24: Jeff Jennings, Marc Allen, Dan Sutherly

8:32: Brian Deal, Doug Harter, Alexander Garman

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Dante Kemp and Piqua will be back in action Tuesday at the Fort Loramie Invitational. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_dantekemp-2.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Dante Kemp and Piqua will be back in action Tuesday at the Fort Loramie Invitational. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington and Ashlyn Plessinger will run at the Spencerville Invitational Saturday, while Audrey Gariety and Russia will run at at the Tiffin Carnival Saturday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_covrussgirl-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Covington and Ashlyn Plessinger will run at the Spencerville Invitational Saturday, while Audrey Gariety and Russia will run at at the Tiffin Carnival Saturday.