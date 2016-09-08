Lehman golfers pick up victory

Staff Reports

Lehman went to 2-1 in the Northwest Central Conference with a 179-201 win over Waynesfield in boys golf action Tuesday.

Tyler Lachey led Lehman with a 40, Cole Gilardi had a 43, Ryan Schmidt 47 and Seth Dooley 49.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Indians

drop match

The Piqua girls golf team lost to Fairmont 184-211 Thursday at Echo Hills.

Leading the way for Piqua was Anna Klopfenstein, who shot a 45.

Other Piqua scores were: Kelsey Bachman 49, Korren Evans 58, Adde Honeycutt 59, Sophie Hilleary 66 and Regan Branson 75.

Piqua will host Wayne on Monday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Cav JVs

get 2-0 victory

SIDNEY — The Lehman JV girls soccer team defeated Troy 2-0 Wednesday.

Elizabeth Gibson had one goal and one assist. Rylie McIver had a goal and Maegan Titterington added an assist.

Kennedy Spicer had the shutout in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavalier

netters lose

The Lehman girls tennis team lost 5-0 to a strong Greenville team Wednesday.

In singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Kramer lost 6-0, 6-0; and .Kiera Burns lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Melanie Brunner and Alex Read lost 6-1, 6-1; and AnnPennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0.

Greenville is 10-1 and Lehman is 0-10.

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Vikings

handle Newton

CASSTOWN — Miami East added another match to its Cross County Conference winning streak Tuesday, defeating visiting Newton 25-15, 25-13, 25-10.

Jonni Parker had 21 kills, two aces, 10 assists, six digs and a block, Kyndall Hellyer had six kills and 20 assists and Kaitlyn Mack had four kills, three aces and two digs to lead the Vikings. Reagan Morrett added three kills and two blocks, Taylor McCuistion had two kills, Jillian Wesco had two kills, an ace, an assist and two digs, Carly Gump had six assists, Anna Jacomet had two digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had one dig.

Mike Ullery/Call Photo Adde Honeycutt chips on to the green at Echo Hills on Wednesday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090716mju_golf_phs_addehoneycutt.jpg Mike Ullery/Call Photo Adde Honeycutt chips on to the green at Echo Hills on Wednesday. Mike Ullery/Call Photo Piqua’s Anna Klopfestein hits out of a bunker. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090716mju_golf_phs_annaklopfestein.jpg Mike Ullery/Call Photo Piqua’s Anna Klopfestein hits out of a bunker. Mike Ullery/Call Photo Korren Evans watches a putt Wednesday at Echo Hills in a match with Fairmont. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090716mju_golf_phs_kelseybachman.jpg Mike Ullery/Call Photo Korren Evans watches a putt Wednesday at Echo Hills in a match with Fairmont. Mike Ullery/Call Photo Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman watches her shot at Echo Hills on Wednesday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_090716mju_golf_phs_korrenevans.jpg Mike Ullery/Call Photo Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman watches her shot at Echo Hills on Wednesday.