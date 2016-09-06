Miller sweeps singles, doubles at ‘Open’

Staff Reports

Dickie Miller had a big weekend at that Piqua Open tennis tournament, while Celina girls tennis coach Toma Hainline made some history.

Miller, a Sprinfield native, won the men open singles titles and teamed with Ed McCall to win the men’s open doubles title.

In the singles semifinals, Miller got past Lehman Catholic tennis coach Tim Ungericht 6-3, 6-1; while Isaac Anderson outlasted defending champion Kosal Tith 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

In the championship match, Miller defeated Anderson 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles semifinals, Tith and Jim Kensinger advanced by forfeit over Anderson and Joe Verstraten, while Miller and McCall defeated Craig Menges and Noah Haupt 6-0, 6-.

In the title match, Miller and McCall defeated Tith and Kensinger 6-4, 6-1.

Hainline, the only women to enter this tournament, played in men’s 35-and-over singles and won the title, defeating Mike Ritze 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

In the 50-andover singles, Hank Stick defeated Eric Weibel 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

In the 62-and-over singles, Joe Wayman won the round robin competition, recording wins over defending champion Bernie Palmateir and Joe Weiner.

In the men’s 35-and-over doubles, Jim Snyder and Mike Traylor over Mike Ritze and Eric Holterman.

In the Golden Buckey doubles, Dennis Bundschuh and Joe Weiner won the round robin competition, while Jim Steineman and Glenn Vanderhorst finished second.

County entry

deadline tonight

The Miami County golf tournament is Saturday and Sunday at Echo Hills and Homestead Golf Course.

You must be a member of a golf course in Miami County or be a resident of Miami County to participate.

Deadline to sign up is 6 p.m. tonight.

Sign up at Echo Hills golf course. Any questions please call 778-2086 and ask for Chip.

Barhorst, Jackson

card 72s at Echo

Frank Barhorst and Marty Jackson tied for men’s low gross in the Labor Day Association tournament at Echo Hills Golf tournament.

Both golfers shot 72.

Ron Pearson Jr. and JayDee Denson tied for third with 75.

Jerry Cantrill was low net with 59, while Mick Johns was second with 60.

Tom Jessup was third with 61 and Hal Cain was fourth with 62.

For the fifth time in two years, Rob Kiser finished last with a no card.

Judy Williams was women’s low gross winner with 80 and Kathie Huemmer was low net with 65.

Two teams cards

26s at Echo Hills

In the one net best ball competition in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills, two teams tied for first with 26.

They were Karen Nicol, Kathie Molesky and Marty Hemm; and Renie Huffman, Linnea Thomas and Rosalie Snipes.

Low gross was Sandy Finkes with 37, while Cindy Pearson was second with 43.

Tying for low net with 32 were Karen Nickol, Renie Huffman, Rosalie Snipes and Delma Grissom.

Sharing low putts with 16 were Kathie Molesky and Marty Hemm.

Rob Kiser/Call Photo Kosal Tith returns a shot during a singles match at the Piqua Open Saturday. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kosaltith.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Kosal Tith returns a shot during a singles match at the Piqua Open Saturday. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Tim Ungericht hits a forehand return during the Piqua Open. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_timungericht.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Tim Ungericht hits a forehand return during the Piqua Open. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Dickie Miller hits a forehand return during the Piqua Open last weekend. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_dickiemiller.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Dickie Miller hits a forehand return during the Piqua Open last weekend. Rob Kiser/Call Photo Toma Hainline volleys at the net Saturday during the Piqua Open. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_toma2.jpg Rob Kiser/Call Photo Toma Hainline volleys at the net Saturday during the Piqua Open.