Sherill gets past good friend to win PCC President’s Cup

Chad Sherrill added his name to the prolific list of winners of the President’s Cup on the board at Piqua Country Club — which included his opponent, multiple winner Andy Arp.

After a nearly month wait since the match was rained out, Sherill defeated Arp 4-and-3 in a match that featured good play from both golfers.

“I hope that Andy is happy for me,” Sherrill said afterwards. “I hope he feels like if he couldn’t win, then he is happy that I did. Andy (Arp) has really taught me a lot over the last couple years and we play a lot of golf together. We are really good friends.”

And on this day, there were no losers — Sherrill just didn’t give Arp any openings.

Sherrill was five-under par for the 33 holes, while Arp was two-under.

“Chad (Sherrill) hit a lot of good shots,” Arp said. “He deserved to win. He played great today. I am happy for him.”

Sherrill was trailing 1-down in the early going of the morning round of the 36-hole match when he hit the shot of the day.

On the 225-yard par-3 seventh hole, he hit his hybrid to six inches for a birdie to tie the match.

“Looking at my (ball) mark, I still don’t know how that ball didn’t go in,” Sherrill said. “That is a tough hole. You are always happy with par there, so to make birdie — that was kind of rush of adrenaline to get me going.”

Arp answered with a birdie on the 161-yard par-3 ninth hole, rolling in a 12-foot birdie putt to square the match.

But, after Arp went 1-up when Sherrill bogeyed the 501-yard par-5 11th hole, Sherrill’s putter began to catch fire.

He one putted the last four holes on the opening 18 to take a 2-up lead.

He rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole to go 1-up, got up-and-down from the bunker on on the par-3 17th for a halve and made a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 to go 2-up at the break.

“I probably made a few more putts than I have been making,” Sherrill said. “I hit the ball really well. I didn’t make many mistakes.”

After shooting 69 on the opening 18 to Arp’s 71, Sherrill went 3-up on the first hole of the afternoon round after Arp 3-putted.

There was some back-and-forth on that nine — but Sherrill rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt on the 516-yard par-5 eighth hole to go 4-up.

“We both had a bad hole or so on the front,” Sherrill said. “I don’t know that I needed to make that eagle putt, but it is always nice.”

Arp birdied the 28th hole (par-4 10th) to get back to 3-down, but Sherrill immediately answered.

He had a two-putt birdie on on the 29th hole (par-5 11th) and then hit a wedge to 4-feet on the 423-yard par-4 12th to 5-up with six to play.

“Just a bad three putt by Andy on 11 and then I hit a good putt on 12,” Sherrill said.

But, Arp didn’t go down without a fight.

Going two-under on the final six holes of the match, he chipped in for birdie on the 210-yard, par-3 14th hole to keep the match going and after driving near the lip of the fairway bunker on 436-yard par-4 15th hole, Arp hit a 5-iron to 20 feet.

But, when his birdie putt didn’t fall, Sherrill’s short par putt was conceded, ending the match.

“The chip in was just luck,” Arp said. “The 5-iron from the bunker was a really good shot. He just played better than me today. We both played well. He was 5-under and I was 2-under.”

And in the end, Arp was happy to have a friend win if he couldn’t.

“It was a lot of fun,” Arp said. “We are good friends and spend a lot of time together on the golf course.”

Which is why — along with the high quality play, on this day there was no loser.

