East blanks Trail; tough nights for Lehman, Bradford, Versailles

Minster stunned the Lehman Cavaliers with a 24-point opening quarter, and appeared well on its way to an easy win.

But the Cavaliers scored twice right before the half to cut the lead to 31-14 at the break.

However, Minster scored first in the third quarter to go up 38-14 midway through the period. The Wildcats then added another score to make it 44-14 early in the final period, and went on to win 44-21.

East cruises

past Blazers

CASSTOWN — After a narrow defeat in Week 1 against a playoff-caliber opponent at Milton-Union, Miami East returned home Friday night and picked up some steam of its own.

The Vikings (1-1, 1-0 Cross County Conference) took control early and got stronger as the game went along in Friday’s Cross County Conference opener at home against National Trail, as the defending CCC co-champions routed the Blazers 42-0 in what was also their home opener.

Arron Adams scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to give Miami East the lead, breaking for a 21-yard score in the first quarter and then capping off a second-quarter drive with a 4-yard run to make the score 14-0 at halftime.

Levi Adducchio — who led the Vikings with 125 rushing yards on 21 carries — scored on a 16-yard run to start the second half, then quarterback Ian Gengler hit Omar Seleme with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 after three. Gengler and Seleme hooked up again on a 7-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter, and Justin Brown broke off a 44-yard touchdown run to cap off the scoring.

Adams added 94 rushing yards on 14 carries and Brown had 67 on seven carries. Gengler was 5 for 7 passing for 48 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, with Seleme catching two balls — both touchdowns — for 22 yards.

Miami East travels to Ansonia Friday.

Roaders fall

to Eagles

TROY — The Bradford football team lost 54-8 to Troy Christian Friday.

Bradford got its only score of the game with a 46-yard screen play from Andrew Branson to Dialaquan Millhouse setting up a 16-yard reverse by Hunter Penkal, and Penkhal converted the two-point run.

Spartans get

win over Tigers

VERSAILLES – It was tough night for the Versailles football team Friday night, with the Tigers losing 35-0 to Valley View in non-conference action.