Mayse second, Russia boys win at Covington Buccaneer Invitational

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Piqua senior cross country runner Andy Mayse knows it is about where he is at in November, not September.

At the same time, the competitor in him doesn’t like to lose.

So, he was not completely satisfied with his second-place finish at the Covington Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Bethel’s Korry Hamlin won in 16:40.1, while Mayse was second in 16:53.8.

“Time wise, I was six seconds ahead of where I wanted to be,” Mayse said. “But, the ultimate goal is always to win. He (Korry Hamlin) is usually ahead of me early in the season and then by the time we get near postseason, that changes. I am still doing 50 mile weeks. I really haven’t done any speed work.”

Mayse is looking forward to when that happens.

“Once I start tapering down and start doing speed work, you will really see my time drop,” he said.

Mayse had a strong challenge from Milton-Union’s Will Brock, holding him off by a tenth of a second in the battle for second.

“He wasn’t beating me,” Mayse said with a smile. “When it comes down to the end, you just have to push yourself. It hurts less to push yourself then it does to lose to someone.”

Russia boys won the meet.

The Raiders top seven included Mason Dapore, 10, 17:53.6; Alex Seger, 11, 17:54.9; Zachary Bell, 13, 18:08.2; Gavin George, 19, 18:30.3; Ethan Monnier, 21, 18:45.7; Andrew DeLoye, 24, 18:46.2; and Jordan Busse, 34, 19:09.6.

Miami East boys took third.

The Vikings top seven included Gavin Horne, 8, 17:44.9; Luke Mengos, 16, 18:11.6; Taton Bertsch, 17, 18:27.5; Noah Shook, 22, 18:45.8; Justin DeWeese, 23, 18:46.1; Erik Austerman, 36, 19:14.3; and Keagan Carsey, 37, 19:16.6.

Host Covington was fifth.

The Buccs top seven included Nathan Lyle, 14, 18:08.7; Zane Barhorst, 25, 18:47.4; Hunter Brumbaugh, 32, 19:07.6; Josh Sowers, 39, 19:25.6; Dylan Kelly, 53, 19:54.8; Ian Benedict, 63, 20:44.8; and Fletcher Metz, 64, 20:45.5.

Piqua finished ninth.

The rest of Piqua’s top seven included Dante Kemp, 40, 19:25.8; Bradley McPherson, 56, 20:06.6; Mitch Fletcher, 62, 20:32.5; Cameron Brown, 66, 20:49.6; Dakota Ward, 68, 20:57.0; and Gavin Barnes, 85, 23:06.3.

Spitzer wins

at Greenville

GREENVILLE — Versailles junior Joe Spitzer followed up his win at the Bob Schul Invitational by winning the Treaty City Invitational small school race Saturday.

Spitzer, who was clocked in 16:30, led Versailles to a fifth-place finish.

Houston finished second with 91 points, just three behind winner Brookville.

The Wildcats top seven included Ethan Knouff, 7, 17:27; Tristin Freistuhler, 11, 17:33; Parker Cox, 12, 17:34; Dakota Francis, 25, 18:19; Devyn Ostrander, 37, 18:56; Jacob Slater, 38, 18:57; and Blake Jacobs, 56, 19:32.

The rest of Versailles top seven included Noah Pleiman, 15, 17:54; Brooks Blakeley, 28, 18:27; Adam Gehret, 48, 19:24; Stuart Baltes, 59, 19:46; Mitchell Huelskamp, 60, 19:49; and Caden Schulze, 51, 19:51.

Newton finished 10th

Indian runners included Ryan Mollette, 14, 17:44; Tristen Benedict, 29, 18:27; Curtis Shellenberger, 53, 19:27; Charlie Walker, 83, 20:35; and Toby Hunt, 166, 26:29.

Bradford finished 13th

Railroader runners included Jay Roberts, 43, 19:10; Jackson Moore, 49, 19:25; Johnny Fike, 70, 20:09; Kurt Hoover, 108, 21:29; Joe Roth, 141, 23:00; and Isaiah Painter, 142, 23:02.

Lehman finished 14th.

Cavalier runners included Chris Goettemoeller, 57, 19:39; Isaiah Winhoven, 63, 19:54; Brandon Simmons, 73, 20:16; Elias Bezy, 102, 21:04; Blake Leffel, 126, 22:17; Alex Vanderhorst, 147, 23:29; and Aaron Topp, 168, 26:58.