Savini, Russia girls continue fast start

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Miami East senior Lorenza Savini continued her fast start to the cross country season.

And the Russia girls, led by sophomore Anna Fiessinger, demonstrated an impressive performance to win the girls race at the Covington Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Savini had finished second and third the first two years of the race, before winning Saturday.

Savini was clocked in 20:15.0, while Fiessinger was second in 20:21.3.

“Definitely, it was a goal,” Savini said about winning. “I had been close before. I do (like the course).”

Savini took the lead from Fiessinger at the midway point.

“It was probably about the 1.5 mile mark,” Savini said. “That is a time when most girls are starting to get tired.”

Savini had a different experience than most this summer, competing as part of the U.S. Junior Modern Pentathlon Team.

She said that is a part of her fast start this season — she opened the year by winning the Northwestern Invitational last Saturday.

Both Savini and East have big expectations this season for the Cross County Conference and beyond — after becoming the first East girls team to qualify for state as a team a year ago.

“Definitely, it is exciting,” Savini said about her start to the season.

You could say the same for the Russia girls, who rolled to victory by putting five runners in the top 10 Saturday.

Russia was first with 26, while Covington was second with 71 and Miami East was third with 78.

Close behind Fiessinger in the top seven for Russia were Megan Frazier, 4, 20:38.4; Shae Goubeaux, 5, 20:55.8; Audrey Gariety, 7, 21:02.4; Claire Meyer, 10, 21:13.3; Becky Pinchot, 18, 22:37.5; and Andrea Monnin, 19, 22:37.7.

Covington’s top seven included Ashlyn Plessinger, 6, 20:59.2; Paige Boehringer, 11, 21:32.6; Danielle Alexander, 13, 21:48.8; Kelsey Dysinger, 25, 22:58.1; Emma Dammeyer, 27, 23:04.0; Alexis Meyer, 52, 25:14.4; and Allison Angle, 59, 26:35.8.

The rest of Miami East’s top seven included Marie Ewing, 9, 20:11.3; Lindsey Yingst, 12, 21:37.3; Josie Desautels, 32, 23:35.5; Abby Bollinger, 39, 24:22.3; Paige Blauvelt, 57, 25:51.1; and Rachel Hodge, 67, 27:46.4.

Piqua finished sixth.

Piqua’s top seven included Lauren Gray, 16, 22:33.6; Kenna Bell, 28, 23:05.0; Meredith Butt, 35, 23:46.5; Lily Stewart, 36, 23:54.7; Juliya Hsiang, 40, 24:27.8; Olivai Ames, 44, 24:33.2; and Danielle Deeter, 45, 24:34.5.

Lady Tigers

take second

GREENVILLE — The Versailles girls finished second in the small school race at the Treaty City Invitational Saturday.

St. Henry had 60 and Versailles was next with 70.

The Lady Tigers top seven included Kara Spitzer, 3, 20:29; Megan Rismiller, 7, 20:48; Brynna Blakeley, 21, 21:29; Liz Watren, 25, 21:38; Kenia McEldowney, 31, 22:01; Hannah Bey, 33, 22:04; and Hannah Rose, 36, 22:09.

Houston finished ninth.

The Lady Wildcat runners included Morgan Ely, 11, 21:02; Hollie Voisard, 27, 21:46; Allie Voisard, 41, 22:27; Addie White, 99, 25:34; and Kaitlyn Ellison, 100, 24:35.

Lehman finished 12th.

Lehman’s runners included Allana O’Leary, 18, 21:20; Maria Schmiesing, 26, 21:45; Caitlyn Swallow, 109, 26:19; Leah Peoples, 139, 28:22; and Marian Bezy, 32:08.

Bradford runners included Karmen Knepp, 2, 20:06; and Elisa Martinez, 140, 28:23.

Newton runners included Macy Flanary, 5, 20:32; and Lexi Oburn, 119, 26:55.