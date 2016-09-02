Jennings cards 35 for Piqua boys

GREENVILLE — The Piqua boys golf team defeated Greenville 176-190 on the front nine at Turtle Creek.

Derek Jennings stayed hot for Piqua, shooting an even-par 35 to take medalist honors.

“He is playing really well,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “He has figured out his swing and he is at the point where if he doesn’t hit it well, he knows what he did an how to fix it. He hasn’t had much to fix lately.”

Other Piqua scores were Aaron Davis 44, Spencer Lavey 48, Kody Poling 49, Brennan Hicks 50 and Nick Wright 54.

Lehman boys

pick up win

LIMA — Lehman had an easy time against Upper Scioto Valley at Colonial in Lima, winning 177-229 in Northwest Central Conference boys golf.

Tyler Lachey had a 41, Cole Gilardi and Ryan Schmidt 44 each and Seth Dooley 48 for the Cavs.

The win put the Cavs at 2-1 in NWCC play.

Bucc boys

drop match

The Covington boys lost to Tri-County North 172-220 in CCC action Thursday.

Andrew Slusher was match medalist and led Covington with 37.

Other Covington scores were Dylan Lucas 50, Hunter Alexander 66, Jack Shell 67, Derek McCool 67 and Thomas Kuether 68.

Newton boys

handle Tigers

GREENVILLE — The Newton boys golf team cruised to a 172-269 win over Ansonia at White Springs Thursday in CCC action.

Chet Jamison was medalist with 39 to lead Newton.

Other Indian scores were Grant Bayer 41, Drew Thiesing 44, Milan Bess 48, Nash Lavy 54 and Troy Denlinger 55.

Houston falls

to Loramie

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie shot a 169 to beat Houston in a SCAL match Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

The win put the Redskins at 3-1 in the SCAL and dropped Houston to 0-4.

Tristin Stangel led Houston with a 49.

Russia boys

top Botkins

VERSAILLES — Ina SCAL boys golf match, this one at Stillwater Valley, Russia beat Botkins 196-224.

Russia is 2-2 in the league and Botkins 1-4.

Russia was led by Jack Dapore and Dylan Cordonnier, both with 43.

Tigers roll

to victory

MINSTER — The Versailles boys golf team picked up a 177-209 win over New Knoxville in MAC action at Arrowhead Thursday.

Nicholas Litten Stonebraker and Kyle Cotner shared medalist honors with 42.

Other Versailles scores were Isaac Ruhenkamp 46, Alex Groff 47, Austin Pleiman 49 and Will Eversole 53.

GIRLS GOLF

Piqua girls

drop match

The Piqua girls golf winning streak came to an end on Thursday with a 201-214 loss to Greenville.

Kelsey Bachman was medalist for the match with a 42 to lead Piqua.

Other scores for the Lady Indians were Anna Klopfenstein 52, Korren Evans 56, Skylar Sloan 64, Sophie Hilleary 71 and Regan Branson 72.

“We hoped for a better outcome tonight since we were able to beat Greenville earlier this season, but without number two player Macey Pruitt who is out with a hand injury, we just weren’t able to put four good rounds together tonight,” Piqua coach Cathy Barhorst said.

Piqua drops to 4 -2 on the season and looks to get back on the winning trail next Wednesday when Fairmont comes to Echo Hills.

Versailles girls

top Bellefontaine

WEBSTER — The Versailles girls golf team improved to 5-1 overall with a 190-211 win over Bellefontaine Thursday.

Lauren Heitkamp was match medalist with 37 to lead Versailles.

Other Lady Tiger scores were Lauren Durham 45, Jorja Pothast 49, Anna Groff 59, Morgan Heitkamp 61 and Morgan Barlage 64.

Lady Raiders

lose tri-match

WEBSTER — The Russia girls golf team lost a tri-match at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Team scores were Fort Loramie 202, Arcanum 228, Russia 259.

Maddie Borchers led Russia with a 52.

