Long night at Trotwood for Piqua

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

TROTWOOD — The Trotwood football team had something to prove against Piqua Friday night — after a stunning 10-6 loss to Troy in the opening game of the season.

And the Rams did exactly that from the start in defeated the Indians 38-6 in GWOC crossover action at Trotwood High School.

On its first drive, one of many that started in Piqua territory, the Rams went 47 yards in 10 plays.

Quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers converted a third-and-19 on the drive with a 24-yard pass to Caleb Johnson, then ran it in himself from one-yard out. The two-point PAT made the score 8-0 Trotwood.

Piqua, who missed opportunities throughout the first half on both sides of the ball, then had the one highlight for the Indians all night when Austin Davis hooked up with Ben Schmiesing on a 54-yard TD pass. The pass for two failed, leaving Trotwood ahead 8-6.

The Indians then had a snap over the punter’s head from their own 34, resulting in a safety to make it 10-6.

Derek Hite and Darien Tipps-Clemons both suffered injuries in the first half to make things worse for the Indians.

Despite all that, it looked like Piqua might get to the break trailing just 10-6.

But, with one second remaining in the half, Trotwood had the ball at the Piqua two-yard line.

Anthony Parker was able to run it in on the final play of the half to make it 16-6 at the break.

Things never got any better for Piqua in the second half.

The Indians never threatened to score and Trotwood added three touchdowns.

On the opening possession of the second half, Trotwood went 51 yards with Raveion Hargrove running it in from 6-yards out.

Stephens-Pepper then passed to James Parker for the two-point PAT to make it 24-6.

Hargrove then broke loose for a 38-yard TD run,with Ta’Miya Allen kicking the PAT to make it 31-6.

In the closing minutes, Hargrove added another short TD run, with Allen kicking the PAT to make the final 38-6.

Piqua will look to bounce back next week, traveling to Franklin for a 7 p.m. game.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.

Tom Lillicrap/Call Photo Austin Davis throws a pass over a Trotwood defender Friday night http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_7K5A1370.jpg Tom Lillicrap/Call Photo Austin Davis throws a pass over a Trotwood defender Friday night Tom Lillicrap/Call Photo Piqua’s Dylan Cole (27) and Ben Schmiesing (23) converge on a Trotwood ball carrier. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_7K5A1401.jpg Tom Lillicrap/Call Photo Piqua’s Dylan Cole (27) and Ben Schmiesing (23) converge on a Trotwood ball carrier.