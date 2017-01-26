Reader in favor of roundabouts

To the Editor:

I am a former Piqua resident and still monitor Piqua happenings on the internet. I saw the headline concerning roundabouts. We have many of these in the Fishers and Carmel area. They are effective.

Carmel recently reworked the Keystone Avenue corridor, removing traffic lights and installing roundabouts at the off ramp intersections making Keystone Avenue stop light free. Many four-way stops were replaced with roundabouts, eliminating the early morning and late afternoon backups.

Consider them and give it a try. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Thanks,

— Jerry McClain

Fishers, IN