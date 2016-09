To the Editor:

On behalf of the Forror Family, we would like to thank all the businesses that donated door prizes and that sponsored our event, Cameron’s Smile.

We would also like to thank all the friends and family that helped with the event! We were able to donate $4,628.80 to A Special Wish Foundation!

Thank you all for helping make this event possible and honoring our son Cameron’s memory!

— The Forror Family

Piqua