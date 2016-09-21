Thanks to feeding program volunteers

To the Editor:

The Salvation Army would like to say “thank you” for the community investment of time and finances for our Summer Feeding Program this year. We saw an increase in the number of children in need this year. In its 20th year the program served 9,407 meals during an 11-week period from June to August.

For those not familiar with the program, we prepare hot lunch meals for youth ages 1 to 18 five days a week during the summer when school is out. The meals are then distributed by our mobile canteen at six sites around Piqua and our location at 129 S. Wayne St. This program is possible because of the generous support of the community of Piqua, which gives not only financial support but also gave over 1,080 volunteer hours from 103 individual volunteers to staff the program this year. Thank you, volunteers, for giving your time to help others in our community.

We want to say a special thanks to our longtime volunteer cook, Susanne Pummill. She has given many years and thousands of hours of her time to make sure children in our community don’t go hungry. We would also like to thank Ginghamsburg Church’s “Bologna Brigade,” who prepared two sandwiches per child and distributed them each Friday as a way to help get them through the weekend.

Once again, we say thank you to all those who donated time and financial support to this very important program! Without community support the program simply could not exist.

Sincerely,

— Majors Robert and Jody Kramer, Corps Officers

The Salvation Army

Piqua