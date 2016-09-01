Thanks for Duck Drop support

To the Editor:

On behalf of Mainstreet Piqua, we would like to thank the Piqua community for their tremendous support of our 2nd Annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop. We were once again overwhelmed by the support we received from not only our sponsors and prize donors but also by the businesses and citizens of our community who adopted over 1,900 ducks — we are humbled by your generosity and extremely thankful.

Our sponsors this year included Unity National Bank, the Top Duck Sponsor, and darling duck sponsors included Ticon Paving, PSC Crane and Rigging and the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Our prize sponsors were Unity National Bank, Lillicrap Mulch and Timber Sales, Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier and Town and Country Furniture.

We appreciated the duck-wrangling volunteers organized by Bob Graeser, who made sure that every single duck was picked up at the conclusion of the event despite the tornado warnings and extremely heavy rain. Wow! What a day!

We would also like to thank the Rockin’ River Duck Drop committee of Bob Graeser, Cathy Oda, Vicki Burke, Mary Teach, Anna Baumeister, Scott Miller and Debbie Stein, who worked tirelessly to make sure the duck drop was successful and profitable. Their great ideas, limitless enthusiasm and boundless energy were invaluable.

The Rockin’ River Duck Drop is a wonderful fundraiser for Mainstreet Piqua and we are so extremely thankful for everyone who helped us stage this successful event.

Sincerely,

— Lisa Whitaker, Chair

Mainstreet Piqua Rockin’ River Duck Drop