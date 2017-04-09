Quintet to perform at Hayner

Staff report

TROY — The Wittenberg Woodwind Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for the Drawing Room Chamber Series.

This exceptional group is comprised of five members of Wittenberg University’s music department faculty. All five members are also key musicians in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Lori Akins, flute; Lisa Grove, oboe; Richard York, clarinet; Joseph Hesseman, bassoon and Colvin Bear, french horn. Members of this group have performed with Columbus Symphony, Ohio Valley Symphony, Canton Symphony, Lima Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Cleveland Pops, and Dayton Bach Society as well as many others.

This concert will also mark an important event in the history of the Drawing Room Chamber series. Our host of over fifteen years, Dr. Randall Paul, will be turning over the program to the next host. Dr. Paul will be leaving the series to focus on his responsibilities as Director of Wright State University’s School of Music. Please join us for an after-party in his honor as we announce the next host of the Drawing Room Chamber series.

This Drawing Room Concert Series offers a unique opportunity to experience professional chamber music in an intimate listening room. The April concert will be the last one of this season but the series will begin again in October and will take place on the last Tuesday of most months in the school year at 7:30 p.m. DRC concerts are always free and open to the public and feature a meet and greet reception afterward. No tickets or reservations are needed.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org.