CALLING AROUND COVINGTON

After a bit of a quiet, warm, and rainy January here in Covington, there are several activities planned for this second month of the year, the month of love and romance, as we go forward into February. No doubt we will pay for this warm January with plenty of cold and snow. I’m actually kind of looking forward to a few good snow storms. And we guys who got new snow blowers on clearance last April are itching to use our new toys!

In two weeks, the folks from the Community Blood Center will be back at the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998. In this season of the year, folks are encouraged to “Rise, Shine, and Give” … blood, that is. When you register to donate at any CBC blood drive, but especially at this one, you will receive a free coffeehouse style ceramic tumbler as a thank you gift. Since it probably will be freezing cold in a few weeks, this tumbler will likely come in handy for your hot beverages.

The drive runs from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and appointments are recommended, so go to donortime.com to schedule a time to donate. For those unfamiliar, enter the Eagles, located at 715 E. Broadway, through the Debra Street door and into the hall.

Fields of Grace Worship Center invites the little girls of our community to “Be Our Guest! Be Our Guest!” at their third annual Princess Ball. It will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Covington Eagles Hall. The Princess Ball this year will feature Belle, from the Disney movie “Beauty and the Beast.” Each girl will have the chance to meet Belle and have their picture taken with the Disney princess.

There will also be a photo booth on hand, with the princess theme, of course, for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served, and just as for the blood drive, please enter the Debra Street entrance into the Eagles. There is a $10 per family admittance cost. Gentlemen are encouraged to bring their little girls for an enchanted evening of dancing and fun! For more information, please contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Thursday, at 573-4282 or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

There are a few events coming up to plan on your calendars. More information will follow in future columns about these events. Consider this your heads-up! Tuesday, Feb. 28, will be St. John’s Lutheran Church’s annual Fastnacht dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. And pencil in Saturday, March 11, for the annual Optimist/Kiwanis Covington Pancake Day. This community event is in its 52nd year, and depends on the continued support of Covingtonians to be successful.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing [email protected]

