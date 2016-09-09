MCD named national Bike Friendly Business

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Conservancy District (MCD) has been named a bronze level Bike Friendly Business by the League of American Bicyclists.

The award is presented to businesses with commitments to bicycling. MCD not only owns and manages bike trails, it offers staff fleet bikes to use around town and offers on-site bike parking. MCD also participates in regional efforts to develop a regional trails map and website.

“Forty years ago, MCD completed the first major section of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail on and along our Dayton levees,” says Janet Bly, MCD general manager. “We are just as committed today to maintaining the trails to a high standard and making it easy to travel our region by bicycle.”

Through the Bicycle Friendly Business program, employers are recognized for their efforts to encourage a more welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees, customers, and the community.