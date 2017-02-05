Jan. 20

American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Repeat observation: observed a black residual on the inside of the ice machine bin. Observed food residual build-up on the inside of the microwave.

Kids Learning Place & Head Start, 1849 Town Park Drive, Troy — Observed refrigeration unit that was not holding proper temperature, food inside of the unit were temped at 45 degrees.

LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St. Tipp City — Observed dented cans in dry stock area, corrected during inspection.

Jan. 23

China Garden Buffet 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Dented cans found in storage area, as well as dented can by the walk-in cooler door. Observed ice being used for food after it was used as a coolant for lemons inside of plastic container. Observed spoon with handle inside or container or cole slaw. Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked in walk-in cooler. Repeat observation: time as a public health control was being used for sushi without proper written procedures for disposal. Repeat observation: observed non-commercial microwave being used to heat up customer’s food. Repeat observation: Pepsi cooler meant for cooling bottled drinks being used to store food. Observed condensation build up underneath sushi buffet. Observed water dripping from cooling unit inside of walk-in cooler. Observed large ice accumulation from water line building up on top of shelving unit in walk-in freezer. Repeat observation: gasket on reach in cooler falling apart from the door. Observed food residual build up behind handles on equipment in food prep area. Observed food residual build up behind handles on equipment In food prep area. Repeat observation: observed drip from faucet above dump sink. Repeat observation: missing portion of the faucet on the back hand wash sink. Repeat observation: light bulbs or heat lamp above the buffet tables that were not properly shielded or coated where required. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at the hand washing sinks by the food prep area and in the bathrooms.

Covington New PK-8 School, 807 Chestnut St., Covington —No violations at time of inspection.

F & P America, 2101 Corporate Drive, Troy — Observed food debris in the bottom of standing heated cabinet. Observed gaskets on sandwich prep cooler doors with a black residual build-up. Observed base tile on wall underneath dish area that was broken. Observed ceiling tiles in mop room to be missing. Observed dark residual on FRP wall behind and underneath the dish area. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in hard to clean areas on floor throughout facility, specifically in corners and in-between equipment. Repeat observation: mop room with debris and build-up on floor, and behind water heater.

Frischs Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed ice scoop being stored improperly in front of the ice machine. Observed improper storage of damp wiping cloths. Critical, repeat violation: observed dried food residual on the top of the microwave towards the front of the food prep area. Observed residual build-up on most of the handles on equipment throughout food prep area. Observed no sanitizer inside of sanitizing buckets for damp wiping cloths.Observed no hand washing sign(s} posted at any of the hand washing sinks both in the kitchen food prep area and the bathrooms. Observed a build-up of debris underneath shelving unit inside of walk-in freezer. Observed large soda syrup spill on the floor in storage area towards the back of food prep area, corrected during inspection.

K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — Repeat observation: gaskets in multiple coolers are coming apart from the equipment, and have build-up food residual in them. The water flow pressure in the warewashing machine is not adequate; dishes are reaching proper sanitization temperature, however the pressure is not high enough to properly rinse dishes. Repeat observation: observed residual build-up on cooler and freezer door handles, and along the sides of cooler/freezer doors. Repeat observation: no hand washing signs posted at hand washing sinks in rest-rooms used by employees. Repeat observation: panel wall in dry stock area is broken and coming apart. Repeat observation: the ceiling in dry stock area (where standing freezers are located) is starting to come down. Repeat observation: observed a black residual build-up, and rust on FRP wall behind dish washing machine.

Jan. 24

Clarks Pizzeria, 420 S. Miami St., West Milton —Observed residual build-up on underneath arm face of large mixer.

Outback Steakhouse, 1801 Towne Park, Troy —Repeat observation: observed employee drink in food prep area, corrected during inspection. Observed dented can in the back storage area, corrected during inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 25

Rally’s, 118 N. College St., Piqua. Violations/comments: The floor by the grill line and walk need to be cleaned.

Uniquwork LLC, 8433 N. County Road 25A, Piqua. Violations/comments: The lid on the chest freezer is damaged. Equipment must be intact and easily cleanable. Repair/replace. Repeat issue. The microwave interior needs to be cleaned. The pizza cutter is being washed once a day. This must be washed at least every four hours of continued use to prevent bacterial growth. Provide paper towels at hand sink so hands can be washed. Spray bottle without label. All chemicals that are not in original containers must be labeled to prevent misuse.

Hot Head Burritos, 1567 Covington Ave., Piqua. Violations/comments: Observed cracked food container lids. Cracks provide areas for bacterial harborage. These items should be smooth and easily cleanable. Replace. Repeat issue.

Jan. 24

Long John Silvers, 1219 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Observed cracked and damaged food containers. These items must be smooth, easily cleanable. Cracks provide areas for bacterial harborage. Discard broken items. Repeat issue. The following items need to be cleaned: bulk food container, fryer area, toaster, hot dog roller, ceiling, mixer attachments, ceiling vents. Paper towel dispenser is broken. Repair. The counter by the drive through pop machine is damaged and needs to be replaced or repaired.

Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Main St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Milk and creamer above 41 degrees (48 and 47) in reach-in cooler. All TCS foods must be kept below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Move TCS items from unit. Do not use this unit for TCS items until corrected. Repeat. Containers of frozen soup and ice cream available for self-service/to go do not have ingredients labeling. Food items that customers can obtain themselves must have labels listing ingredients from most to least.

Zs Food and Spirits, 319 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Raw chicken stored above raw onions in refrigerator. Keep all raw meats below ready to eat items to prevent possible cross contamination. The floor and fans need to be cleaned.

Subway, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to date TCS foods with date opened or made.

Jan. 23

Piqua DQ Grill and Chill, 1288 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Observed cracked food containers. Once these are cracked/damaged they should be discarded. Cracks provide areas for bacterial harborage. Repeat violation. The containers with clean serving spoons and rack by fryer need to be cleaned.

Jan. 20

Sterling House of Piqua, 1744 W. High St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: The interior of the microwave needs to be cleaned. Food equipment being stacked while still wet. Must allow items to air dry before stacking to prevent possible bacterial growth.

Jan. 19

Dave’s Place, 1106 Fish St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Date all ready to eat, TCS foods, i.e. cut lettuce. Must date ready to eat items with date opened or prepared. Discard after seven days. The container holding clean utensils needs to be cleaned. The ceilings in the kitchen area need to be cleaned. The ceiling in the walk in cooler is starting to deteriorate and needs repaired or replaced.