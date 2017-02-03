Marriage licenses

Amanda Joy Keith, 20, of 2525 Peebles Road, Troy to Jesse James Black, 24, of 9295 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Todd Christopher Kline, 47, of 2184 Lefevre Road, Troy to Patricia Louise Boyd, 43, of same address.

Robert Lynn Fries, 72, of 2813 Parkwood Drive, Troy to Anita Louise Longo, 67, of same address.

Genie Ann Harrington, 27, of 8748 Sherry Drive, Piqua to Harold William Mealy, 44, of same address.

Lance David Furrow, 25, of 1119 S. Clay Street, Troy to Shantay Lynn Hagen, 26, of same address.

Brittani Anne Tilton, 25, of 1256 Garbry Road Apt. 7, Piqua to Devon Allyn Bowermaster, 22, of same address.

Jennifer Marie Brink, 23, of 210 Cleveland Street, Piqua to Colten Edward Kidder, 21, of same address.

Rachael Brooke Teale, 46, of 1310 Todd Lane, Troy to Steven Russell Egolf, 49, of 7049 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights.

Justine Louise Snyder, 31, of 749 South Street, Piqua to Jeff Ehis Akhabue, 39, of 3020 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, N.Y.

Kimberly Ann Lance, 22, of 212 Race Street, Piqua to Richard Allen Bothel, 21, of same address.

Travis Aaron Steiner, 21, of 950 Lee Road, Troy to Amanda Lee Lytle, 19, of 5188 County Road 31 South, Bellefontaine.

James Deuane Lawson, 22, of 1901 Covington Avenue, Piqua to Jaylyn Renee Mote, 21, of same address.

Jem Oscar Abuda Alamodin, 52, of 690 Larch Street, Tipp City to Maria Dorotea Abuda Machica, 49, of same address.

Kaitlyn Marie Studebaker, 26, of 668 Trade Square W, Troy to Caleb Cooper Rice, 28, of same address.

Brent Allen Wille, 40, of 124 Kings Chapel Drive, Troy to Erica Renee Davis, 40, of same address.

Donald Lee Yantis Jr., 30, of 525 Ginghamsburg Frederick, Tipp City to Maria Elizabeth Koenig, 26, of same address.

Jordan Allen Poland, 23, of 107 West Walnut Street, Tipp City to Pamela Reene Gibbs, 44, of 4480 Braemar Drive, Indianapolis, Ind.

Andrew Christopher Edge, 32, of 7430 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City to Nikki Leigh Arnold, 33, of 25 Greenclifff Drive, Union.

Aaron Troy Fry, 19, of 427 Gordon Street, Piqua to Kasey Ann Boettiger, 19, of same address.

Kimberly Sue Clark, 37, of 517 Maplecrest Drive, Troy to Mick Harold Leighner, 43, of same address.

Jason Allen Perkins, 42, of 716 S. Crawford Street, Troy to Jenifer Lynn Mercer, 43, of same address.

Amanda Anne Wiley, 31, of 710 S. Wayne Street, Piqua to Robert Ira Kiser, 38, of same address.

Timothy Tye Disney, 40, of 501 Maher Road, Walton, Ky. to Alyssa Marie Baker, 35, of 310 1/2 N. Main Street, Pleasant Hill.

Linda Lou Hall, 65, of 9 Osprey Court, Piqua to Lavon Duane Frazier, 82, of same address.

Patricia Marie Orban, 47, of 1128 Larrel Lane, West Milton to Mike E. Sowers, 54, of same address.

Brianna Kristine Henderson, 28, of 482 W. State Route 55, Troy to Gregory Charles Cruse, 36, of same address.