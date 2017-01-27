Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Scott Investments of Troy to Leelmohan Ravikumar, one lot, $338,500.
Robert Bader to Laura Bader, Robert Bader, one lot, $0.
George Ingle, Heather Ingle to Cassandra Bishop, one lot, $77,300.
NVR Inc. to Aaron Morrison, Stephanie Morrison, one lot, $400,000.
Jeffrey Lusk, Ok Son Ocheltree to Your Space LLC, one lot, $75,000.
Jean Baker, Roy Baker to Tecumseh of Troy LLC, one lot, $215,000.
PIQUA
Carmen Vandyke, Jimmy Vandyke to Mark Casto, one lot, $114,500.
Mark Casto to Jerry Elliott, Jessica Elliott, three lots, $140,000.
Patti Fogt to David Chaisson, one lot, $32,500.
Gina Miller, Owen Miller to Kandi Burgess, one lot, $30,000.
Michael Dailing to Tanya Gantt, one lot, $30,000.
Joshua Meckstroth, Kelly Meckstroth to Frank Zollars, one lot, $174,900.
HUBER HEIGHTS
NVR Inc. to Jill Mullen, Nicholas Mullen, two lots, $212,300.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $42,200.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,200.
TIPP CITY
Shannon Varvel, Todd Varvel to Cassandra Ringo, Josh Ringo, one lot, $145,000.
FLETCHER
Alexander Bowman, Amanda Bowman to Taylor James, one lot, $99,100.
WEST MILTON
Brooke Owens, Bryant Owens to Ray Shaw, one lot, $103,000.
Zen Enterprises Inc. to Sharon Yoakum, trustee, Yoakum Family Trust, one lot, $56,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Donald Hovater, Linda Hovater to Linda Hovater, one lot, $0.
Norma Grierson to Virginia Dearth, one lot, $0.
Mason Siler to Cindra Richardson, one lot, $112,900.
Gloria Himes to Elanie Mannheim, 0.75 acres, $124,400.
Richard Shanks to Jamie Pike, Stefanie Pike, one lot, $190,000.
CONCORD TWP.
3 Gen D LLC to Linda Schirmann, Robert Schirmann, one lot, $79,900.
Estate of Mary Belle Shroyer to Mary Belle Shroyer Trust, Gary Shroyer, co-trustee, Irving Shroyer, co-trustee, one lot, $0.
Robert Jameson to George Grauwels, Marlene Grauwels, one lot, $155,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Norma Jean Moore, Raymond Moore to Norma Jean Moore, trustee, Raymond and Norma Jean Moore Joint Revocable Trust, Raymond Moore, trustee, $0.
MONROE TWP.
25A Beverage and Deli Inc. to Tim Waddle Sr., 1.0 acre, $174,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Estate of Tim Sanders to Peggy Ann Sanders, 1.221 acres, 0.707 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Arland Glosette to Brandi Glosette, 0.103 acres, 2.381 acres, $0.
UNION TWP.
Carol Johnson, Carol Leslie to Craig Johnson, 1.5 acres, $0.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Michael Elam, Corey Miller to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1.0 acre, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Jeffrey Schneider, Kendra Schneider to Shane Schneider, $0.
Joyce Deal, Kenneth Deal to Deal Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Rebecca Reid, trustee, 7.576 acres, $0.