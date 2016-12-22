Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Dec. 12

Frisch’s Restaurant, 16 Weller Dr., Tipp City — Observed few dented cans in the storage area in the back of the facility. To prevent adulteration, food packages shall be in good condition and protect the integrity of the contents so that the food is not exposed to adulteration or potential contaminants. Observed damp wiping cloths laying on stainless steel counter behind registers. Miscellaneous sources of contamination: observed employee items near food containers near the drive thru window. Observed eggs being cold held without proper written procedure or time marking. Observed gasket underneath prep cooler falling apart. Gasket needs to be replaced. Critical violation: microwave top on the inside needs be cleaned. This includes all microwaves towards the front of the prep area and near the cook line. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. A lot of residual build up on the side of the grills. Critical violation: handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed jars and syrup bottles soaking in handwashing sink. Observed no supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap at the handwashing sink in the kitchen prep area. Corrected during inspection. Observed missing grout on the kitchen floor towards the back of the facility. Observed staining and food residual on the FRP walls behind the three compartment sink in the dishwashing area.

Dec. 13

Kroger, 731 Market St., Troy — Critical violation: observed shellfish tags to not be in chronological order. Ensure sold date is recorded on the tags. Critical violation: Observed raw pork being stored above ready to eat foods in Meat Room area. Corrected during inspection. Observed packages of cookies being stored underneath of pest control light in bakery area. Corrected during inspection. Miscellaneous sources of contamination: in seafood area, observed a price gun sitting on a cutting board, then immediately following an employee moved the price gun and began to cut fish without sanitizing the board first. The surfaces of the cutting boards need to be replaced behind the counter of the deli. Corrected during inspection. Observed raw meat residual on the draining board of the clean side of three compartment sink in meat room. The warewashing sink was not properly cleaned and sanitized. Corrected during inspection. Critical violation: observed dried food residual on bread slicer blade in bakery area. Observed crumbs and food residual in tracking of sliding door in meat display case. Observed food residual on spice shakers in Starbucks area. Observed residual build-up on handles of cooler equipment in the food prep area in Starbucks area. Observed old residual raw meat build-up on shelving unit with large cutting board in between two saws in the meat room. Critical violation: scoops for candy/nuts in self service area of the store are not being cleaned every 24 hours. Critical violation: observed hand sink being blocked by cart in Starbucks. The handwashing sink was not easily accessible. Corrected during inspection. There were no paper towel dispenser installed in the wine bar area beside handwashing sink. Observed caulking on cove base coming detached in the meat room. Observed stickiness on the floor of the walk-in freezer in the Deli prep area where there were chemicals building up. Observed build-up residual underneath customer service counter in Starbucks. Observed employee jacket hung up on shelf with clean items, jacket was not stored in a designated employee storage area. Handsinks in both Starbucks and the produce prep room were observed to be dry and dusty; employees must wash their hands before their shift, before they put on gloves, and as necessary throughout their shift.

Dec. 14

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1934 W. Main St., Troy — Observed clean shallow pan on shelf with water in it, equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Corrected during inspection. Observed food residual underneath of shelving and counters in back of house.

The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Co. Ltd., 128 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical violation: Observed microwave with left over food residual on interior top portion. Observed cleaned utensils that were air drying that were not properly inverted. Corrected during inspection. Observed no paper towels at both hand sinks. Corrected during inspection.

Dec. 15

Railroad Restaurant, 629 S. Crawford St., Troy — In-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed ice scoops being stored improperly on top of ice machine. Equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential coolers in the back of the prep area currently in use. Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Gaskets on upright fridge need to be replaced. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are dirty. Observed food residual on the handles of equipment. Observed improper paper towel dispensing type and location in women’s rest-room. Observed no paper towels in towel dispenser in the men’s rest-room. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed gap in the bottom back door of kitchen. Gap in the bottom of door needs to be repaired to prevent pests from entering the kitchen prep area. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in the back room of prep area, especially under the shelving units.

Dec. 16

Tall Tales Inn, 6 W. Pike St., Laura — Observed employee drink on prep table, in non-designated area. Critical violation: observed food employee touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Critical violation: observed food in walk-in cooler that was uncovered, food was not properly protected from contamination packaging. Observed pizza spatulas sitting on top of unclean pizza oven. In-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed wet wiping cloths being kept out of sanitizer. Observed improper storage of food items, boxes of food were on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Observed fish thawing in a bus tub with stagnant water. TCS foods were not properly thawed. Corrected during inspection. Observed residential freezer in kitchen, equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed white chest freezer with gasket that is coming apart from the freezer lid. Observed surface of cutting board on prep cooler was severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the re-use of salad dressing containers to store iced tea. Observed grease build-up and food residual on all cooking equipment on grill line. Observed no mop sink or curbed cleaning facility as required. The floor and wall junctures are not properly coved or closed in the dry stock area.

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drink sitting on table in prep area in front of cold holding unit. Corrected during inspection. Observed employee drink sitting on top of ice box behind bar. In-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine. Observed damp rags sitting out behind bar area on top of ice box. Observed damp rag on shelving unit beside food inside of walk-in freezer. The surfaces of cutting boards in front of the prep cooler are heavily scratched and stained. Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens, or single-service and single-use articles are not properly stored. Observed paper towels stored in a way in the men’s and women’s restroom in which they are exposed to splash and other contamination. Critical violation: observed handwashing sink behind bar area being used as a dump sink. Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink beside oven unit. Observed no handwashing sign posted in the men’s and women’s restroom.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 16

El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua —Refried beans cooling in walk-in at 60F. Cool food rapidly from 135F to 70F in two hours, 70F to 41F in four hours. Pan was too full. Use shallow pans to cool fast. The dish washer was not dispensing 50ppm sanitizer. Must dispense at least 50ppm to properly sanitize. Corrected during inspection.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 102 S. Sunset Dr., Piqua — Observed bulk containers of food without labels. All food products that are not unmistakable must be labeled to prevent misuse. The upright freezer needs to be cleaned out.

Dec. 20

Lighthouse Cafe, 213 N. Main St., Piqua — The floor needs to be repaired. It is damaged. Needs to be smooth, intact, and durable.