TROY

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $76,800.

Daryl Means, Kamara Means to Tiffany Pittman, two lots, $169,900.

Tiffany Pittman to Abigail Finch, Dale Layman III, one lot, $105,900.

Angela Swearingen, Frank Swearingen to Angela Swearingen, Frank Swearingen, two lots, $0.

Contract Brothers LLC to John Stevenson Jr., Susan Stevenson, two lots, $0.

Arlene Baker, Glen Baker to Glen Baker, $0.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

Beverly Armstrong, Paul Armstrong to Paul and Bev Enterprises LLC, one lot, $0.

PIQUA

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Joseph Elliot to Federal National Mortgage Association, one lot, $34,000.

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $135,900.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $63,300.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $49,000.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

Arlene Baker, Glen Baker to Glen Baker, $0.

Candace Lawrence to Taco Bell of America LLC, one lot, $350,000.

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan to Angie Hull, Craig Hull, one lot, $35,000.

Ervin Baltes, Kathleen Baltes to Robert Bim-Merle, one lot, $13,000.

Estate of Frances Russell to Michael Russell, one lot, $0.

Helen Brown to Tamorah Walter, Thomas Walter, one lot, $128,500.

Estate of Jerry Keister to Theresa Keister, one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Richard Phillis to Robin Phillis, one lot, $0.

Marc Basye, Susan Basye to Christina Ashburn, Daniel Ashburn, one lot, $162,000.

FLETCHER

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Troy millhouse to Richard Bair, one lot, $18,100.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Jennifer Morrow, Joshua Morrow to Leader Mortgage Company LLC, U.S. Bank N.A., two lots, $32,000.

Bank of America N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $159,700.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to Kenneth Dallaire, Sandra Dallaire, two lots, $385,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $37,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Dana Moore, Jon Moore, two lots, $274,400.

PLEASANT HILL

U.S. Bank N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $69,600.

Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.

Mark Sojda, Robin Sojda to James Cosby III, Jena Cosby, eon lot, $172,500.

Shellie Moyer to Jessica Crick, Nicholas Mateski, one lot, $234,000.

Cynetta Seekins, Joel Seekins to Jennifer Hartley, one lot, $125,000.

Bonny Dehus Trust, to Darlene Prenger, Patrick Prenger, one lot, $201,900.

WEST MILTON

Bank of New York , trustee, Cwalt Inc., Bayview Loan Srvicing LLC, attorney in fact to karen Engle, paul Engle, one lot, $35,000.

Brian Moser, Tracy Moser to Your Space LLC, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

Robert Thacker, Vickey Thacker to Sherrie Sanders, one lot, $189,900.

Ronald Williams, Terry Williams to Darline Miller, Robert Miller, one lot, $224,000.

BROWN TWP.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Hill, 2.123 acres, $0.

CONCORD TWP.

Nicholas Bertke to NJB Property Management LLC, one lot, $0.

Altisource Solutions Inc., attorney in fact, HSBC Mortgage Services Inc. to Landon Coate, Maria Coate, two lots, $61,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Estate of Rosemary Deaton, Deborah Meierhoffer, executor to Branden Sphar, 1.005 acres, $87,000.

MONROE TWP.

Andrew Himes, Christian Himes to Cynetta Seekins, Joel Seekins, one lot, $187,500.

Board of Trustees of Middle District Church of the Brethren, Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren to Ryan Johnson, Amanda Morris, 1.015 acres, $105,000.

Ann Lensch, Stephnen Lensch to Abbey Deppen, Adam Deppen, 4.694 acres, $320,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

3 Gen D LLC to Ashley Lear, Jordan Lear, 10.691 acres, $105,900.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Arlene Baker, Glen Baker to Glen Baker, $0.

Park National Bank, Unity National Bank to Scott Investments of Troy, four lots, $50,000.