TROY
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $76,800.
Daryl Means, Kamara Means to Tiffany Pittman, two lots, $169,900.
Tiffany Pittman to Abigail Finch, Dale Layman III, one lot, $105,900.
Angela Swearingen, Frank Swearingen to Angela Swearingen, Frank Swearingen, two lots, $0.
Contract Brothers LLC to John Stevenson Jr., Susan Stevenson, two lots, $0.
Arlene Baker, Glen Baker to Glen Baker, $0.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
Beverly Armstrong, Paul Armstrong to Paul and Bev Enterprises LLC, one lot, $0.
PIQUA
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Joseph Elliot to Federal National Mortgage Association, one lot, $34,000.
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $135,900.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $63,300.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $49,000.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
Candace Lawrence to Taco Bell of America LLC, one lot, $350,000.
Peoples Federal Savings and Loan to Angie Hull, Craig Hull, one lot, $35,000.
Ervin Baltes, Kathleen Baltes to Robert Bim-Merle, one lot, $13,000.
Estate of Frances Russell to Michael Russell, one lot, $0.
Helen Brown to Tamorah Walter, Thomas Walter, one lot, $128,500.
Estate of Jerry Keister to Theresa Keister, one lot, $0.
COVINGTON
Richard Phillis to Robin Phillis, one lot, $0.
Marc Basye, Susan Basye to Christina Ashburn, Daniel Ashburn, one lot, $162,000.
FLETCHER
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Troy millhouse to Richard Bair, one lot, $18,100.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Jennifer Morrow, Joshua Morrow to Leader Mortgage Company LLC, U.S. Bank N.A., two lots, $32,000.
Bank of America N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $159,700.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
Inverness Group Inc. to Kenneth Dallaire, Sandra Dallaire, two lots, $385,800.
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $37,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Dana Moore, Jon Moore, two lots, $274,400.
PLEASANT HILL
U.S. Bank N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, two lots, $0.
TIPP CITY
DC Residiential Acuqisition Company to RRCAP-SFR II, LLC, one lot, $69,600.
Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust, Selene Finacne LP, attorney in fact, Wilmington Savings Fund SOciety to DC Residential Acquistion Company, one lot, $0.
Mark Sojda, Robin Sojda to James Cosby III, Jena Cosby, eon lot, $172,500.
Shellie Moyer to Jessica Crick, Nicholas Mateski, one lot, $234,000.
Cynetta Seekins, Joel Seekins to Jennifer Hartley, one lot, $125,000.
Bonny Dehus Trust, to Darlene Prenger, Patrick Prenger, one lot, $201,900.
WEST MILTON
Bank of New York , trustee, Cwalt Inc., Bayview Loan Srvicing LLC, attorney in fact to karen Engle, paul Engle, one lot, $35,000.
Brian Moser, Tracy Moser to Your Space LLC, one lot, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Robert Thacker, Vickey Thacker to Sherrie Sanders, one lot, $189,900.
Ronald Williams, Terry Williams to Darline Miller, Robert Miller, one lot, $224,000.
BROWN TWP.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Hill, 2.123 acres, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Nicholas Bertke to NJB Property Management LLC, one lot, $0.
Altisource Solutions Inc., attorney in fact, HSBC Mortgage Services Inc. to Landon Coate, Maria Coate, two lots, $61,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Estate of Rosemary Deaton, Deborah Meierhoffer, executor to Branden Sphar, 1.005 acres, $87,000.
MONROE TWP.
Andrew Himes, Christian Himes to Cynetta Seekins, Joel Seekins, one lot, $187,500.
Board of Trustees of Middle District Church of the Brethren, Good Shepherd Church of the Brethren to Ryan Johnson, Amanda Morris, 1.015 acres, $105,000.
Ann Lensch, Stephnen Lensch to Abbey Deppen, Adam Deppen, 4.694 acres, $320,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
3 Gen D LLC to Ashley Lear, Jordan Lear, 10.691 acres, $105,900.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Park National Bank, Unity National Bank to Scott Investments of Troy, four lots, $50,000.