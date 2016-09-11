Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Aug. 30

Concord Elementary School, 3145 St. Rt. 718, Troy — Observed mops being dried using an unapproved method. Mop heads were in the utility sink because holders are broken. Repair holders to allow mops to dry effectively. After use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment, or supplies.

Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Rd., Troy — The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed Sobe drink dispenser with a drip tray unclean. Observed accumulation of residue on hand sink that is a nonfood-contact surfaces. Observed accumulation of residual oil on keyboard and computer area equipment. Observed sanitizer buckets with low sanitizer concentrations. Food-contact surfaces and utensils were not sanitized using an approved combination of exposure time, chemical concentration, temperature, and/or pH. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink(s) used by employees in restroom. Observed low grout levels between floor tiles in the front. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed back door with air gap under back door. Observed a build-up of debris or residual on walls and floors in back sections of kitchen.

Mrs. B’s Catering, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill — Discussed food code changes with owner.

Aug. 31

Hook Elementary School, 729 W. Trade Square, Troy — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — Critical violation: Temperature controlled for safety foods (TCS) were not being held at proper cold holding temperature within the catering cooler. Manager removed all TCS foods from prep cooler until cooler is repaired. Prep cooler shall be monitored to ensure proper temperature. Observed packaged cookie without proper ingredient labeling at self service area. Walk-in freezer had condensation issues, ice build-up along floors and ceiling were prominent. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. Observed reach-in two-door cooler and prep catering cooler with condensation. issues. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order. The surfaces of smaller cutting blocks or boards in the back of house were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Critical violation: Observed interior of ice machine with black residual build-up. Observed burnt carbon and oil residual on baking trays, tray surfaces are unclean. Observed oil residual on both bagel slicer and handles on walk-in coolers and equipment. Observed unsleeved wooden coffee stirrers. Faucet on the three compartment sink in the kitchen is leaking and was not properly maintained. Observed light bulbs that were not properly shielded in the walk-in cooler. Observed a build-up of residual and debris in drain area underneath the dish tank. Observed food debris in the cabinets underneath the register counter.

Sept. 1

Troy Christian Elementary Middle School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy — Observed the use of single-use articles made of non-food grade materials. Observed condensation within the walk-in cooler. The walk-in cooler door does not close and latch with ease. Critical violation: observed the presence of ants coming and going through the back kitchen door. Management has hired professional pest control to correct this issue.

Sept. 2

Heywood Elementary School, 260 Ridge Ave., Troy — Discussed changes to food code. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Homestead Golf Course Pop House, 5327 Worley Rd., Tipp City — Critical violation: observed open package of hot dogs in refrigerator that were not date marked. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed a build-up cobwebs and debris in all corners of the floor, in cupboards, and in/under the sink.

Overfield Early Childhood Program, 172 S. Ridge Ave., Troy — Discussed changes to the food code. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Aug. 20

McDonald’s East, 995 E. Ash St., Piqua —The interior of refrigeration/freezer needs to be cleaned.

Aug. 25

East of Chicago Pizza, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua — Remember to notify food employees in verifiable way of their responsibility to report if they are sick.

Provide scoop with handle for sauce in sandwich prep unit in order to minimize hand contact with product. Corrected.

The following items need to be cleaned: prep unit interior, can opener and clean pans.

The following items need to be cleaned: fan, pizza oven, vents, floors, mainly in hard-to-reach areas.

Aug. 26

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4879, 8756 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — The utensils above prep table need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Aug. 31

Bobo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

Must obtain Ohio Food Certificate Level 2 by opening of next season. Be sure instructor forwards information to the Ohio Department of Health to obtain required card.

Sept. 1

BK Rootbeer Stand, 1407 South St., Piqua — Door to the store room was open. Keep closed to keep item secure and protected.

The shelves and floor in the storeroom need to be cleaned.