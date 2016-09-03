Marriage licenses

Kirk Alan Groff, 55, of 1308 Spruce Street, Troy to Pamela Hunt Rommer, 63, of 603 Mulberry Blvd., Centerville, Ind.

James Curtis Reynolds, 36, of 7575 Troy-Sidney Road, Piqua to Rebecca Marie Leffel, 25, of 300 Valleyview Drive, Troy.

Gregory Kyle Stephens, 55, of 4008 Demming Road, Piqua to Jodie Lynn Omodio, 57, of same address.

Rebecca Ann Browning, 50, of 995 Michael Road, Tipp City to Kenneth Ray Hicks, 56, of same address.

June Ann Clark, 45, of 631 W. Greene Street, Piqua to Charles Thomas Cromley Jr., 50, of same address.

Malinda Jean Moden, 41, of 548 W. Walnut Street, Tipp City to Yusupha Bojang, 30, of same address.

James Terry Seifman, 48, of 3698 W. State Route 571, Troy to Jennifer Diane Bradley, 31, of same address.

Stephanie Ann Karnehm, 27, of 208 N. 6th Street, Tipp City to Michael Heath Hartley, 30, of same address.

Scott Everett Diehl, 28, of 9847 Gettysburg Road, Bradford, to Suzanne Elise Burns, 19, of 5150 Holfinger Road, Piqua.

Nicole Lynn Sebor, 43, of 5543 Worley Road, Tipp City to John Clarence Ernst, 53, of same address.

Amanda Nicole Higgins, 25, of 204 E. Simpson Street, Troy to Brandon Michael Trochelman, 32, of same address.

Miranda Lynn Slagle, 29, of 405 Riverside Drive, Piqua to Bradley Michael Meyer, 25, of same address.

Stacia Dijon McVey, 27, of 1210 S. Miami Street, West Milton to William Scot Macy, 28, of same address.

Thomas Christopher North, 27, of 1508 Andover Avenue, Piqua to Amanda Marie Ball, 25, of same address.

Christina Marie Isenbarger, 37, of 6025 Agenbroad Road, Tipp City to Wesley James Arblaster, 38, of 10 W. Dow Street, Tipp City.

James Gerald Vaughan Jr., 64, of 3295 Redbud Drive, Troy to Julie Marie Jamison, 56, of same address.

Angela Sue Symonds, 46, of 1011 Laurel Tree Court, Troy to Melvin A. Deaton Jr., 48, of same address.

Heather Marie Harrison, 26, of 9936 Olde Park Drive, Tipp City to Joshua Kyle Guerra, 28, of same address.

Alexandria Carolyn Lynch, 22, of 1170 S. Miami Street, West Milton to Matthew Owen Eshelman, 22, of same address.

Craig Lamont Wallace Jr., 1525 McKaig Avenue, Troy to Toddanisha Shaquinta Norris, 22, of same address.

Kory Allen Wion, 24, of 1515 Edge Street, Piqua to Chelsie Brooke Saylor, 26, of same address.

Daniel Leon Markley, 21, of 6 South Church Street, Pleasant Hill to Macey Shae Jamison, 19, of 560 N. Rangeline Road, Pleasant Hill.

Weston Lee Baker, 27, of 707 Leonard street, Piqua to Katie Anne Harmon, 27, of same address.

Morgan Renee Bradley, 22, of 1580 Cheshire Road, Troy to Ryan Douglas Castle, 25, of same address.

Julie Melinda Drennan, 58, of 318 Westview Drive, Piqua to Timothy David Anderson, 64, of 1144 Covington Avenue, Piqua.

Thomas Michael Hildebrand, 27, of 174 Hamilton Street, West Milton to Nicole Lynn Buckingham, 27, of same address.

Chelsea Lynn Flohre, 25, of 7310 N. Bollinger Road, Conover to Ryan Keith Beaty, 29, of same address.

Ashley Marie Peacock, 28, of 4655 N. Alcony Conover Road, Conover to Vance Allen Vair, 49, of same address.

Gina Marie Now, 37, of 2272 Patterson Lane East, Troy to Carl David Beaty, 41, of 149 Rachel Court, New Carlisle.

Courtney Rachelle Wooley-Roetter, 23, of 8300 Looney Road, Piqua to Austin Anthony McCusistion, 20, of 7685 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Joshua Lawrence Combs, 26, of 264 Park Avenue, West Milton to Jennifer Lynn Taylor, 26, of same address.

Cody Lyle Eley, 26, of 5340 N. Washington Road, Piqua to Jordyn Bethany Martin, 22, of 2255 Lockamy Court, Grove City.