Miami County Real Estate

TROY

Hannah Taylor to Hannah Taylor, Michael Taylor, one lot, $0.

Charlotte Hannah, Constance Hannah, Georgia Hannah, James Hannah, Michael Hannah to Daniel Drodge, Terrilynn Meece, one lot, $152,000.

Mary Heinaman Trust, Mary Heinaman, trustee to Heather Antonides, Timothy Antonides, one lot, $258,500.

Bank of New York Trust Company, Gregory Booher, Bank of New York Mellon, etc., to Kathy Booher, one lot, $23,300.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Charles Cox, William Knisley to Citifinancial Servicing LLC, one lot, $51,400.

N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, to Heather Hurd, Robert Hurd, one lot, $189,900.

Gordon Neumann, Karen Neumann, Melinda Neumann, Peter Neumann, Mark Scott, Ruth Scott to M. Carol Smith, one lot, $125,000.

Estate of Charles Barrett Jr., Shannon Dykes, administrator to Dorothy Crowl, one lot, $243,000.

Bernice Michael, Zane Michael to Bernice Michael, Zane Michael, one lot, $0.

Birchard Taylor, Janine Taylor to Kenny York, Lynn York, one lot, $393,000.

Stonebridge Meadows LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $55,000.

Jennifer Deane, Joshua Deane to Abel Fuentes, Martha Fuentes, one lot, $40,000.

Estate of Larry Linker, Linda Fricke, executor, to Sue Parker, two lots, $120,000.

Mike Hawk Homes LLC to Sevitts Properties LLC, one lot, $50,000.

Tracy Claybon, Tracy Hoyt to Adrian Scarpella, Brittany Scarpella, one lot, $186,000.

Dustin Goubeaux, Michael Myers to Bill Dawes, Melinda McGrath, one lot, $85,500.

Darlene Johnson, Steve Johnson to Donnie Sullivan, one lot, $48,100.

Robert Ballard, Shirley Wagner to 814 W. Water Street LLC, one lot, $0.

Robert Ballard, Shirley Wagner to Vornholt Street, one lot, $0.

Shirley Wagner to 605 Virginia Avenue LLC, one lot, $0.

Shirley Wagner to Canal Street LLC, one lot, $0.

Shirley Wagner to 505 Michigan Street LLC, one lot, $0.

Robert Ballard, Shirley Wagner to 101 North Madison Street, one lot, $0.

Robert Ballard, Shirley Wagner to 506 Market Street, one lot, $0.

Gloria Morrison to Gloria Morrison, one lot, $0.

Ronald Fox, Linda Pickering to Linda Pickering, one lot, $0.

U.S. Bank N.A. to Thomas Spayde, one lot, $122,100.

Dana Cosby, Ronald Cosby Jr. to Billie Shroyer, Carl Shroyer, one lot, $194,000.

Danielle Butson, Jeffrey Butson to Zakery Krueper, one lot, $89,000.

James Nutt, Melanie Nutt to Andrew Ohls, Daniela Ohls, two lots, $183,000.

PIQUA

Floyd and Patricia Wenrick Joint Irrevocable Trust, Jeffrey Wenrick, trustee to Vicky Fravel, Sue Schaefer, Jeffrey Wenrick, one lot, $0.

Caliber Real Estate Services LLC, attorney in fact, LSF9 Master Participation Trust, U.S. Bank Trust N.A., trustee to Janet Houser, two lots, $34,900.

Jeffrey Neves, trustee, Rolland and Lia NEves Revocable Living Trust to Deborah Deeter, Michael Deeter, one lot, $103,500.

Raymond Alexander to Dorothy Alexander, one lot, $32,500.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company, Manley, Deas, and Kochalski LLC, attorney in fact to Amanda Swanton, Bradley Young, two lots, $0.

Estate of Eileen Larger, Eileen Larger, Angela Moyer, co-executor, Elfreda Trittschuh, co-executor to Leona Fulks, one lot, $152,000.

Estate of Ronnie Messer, Rhonda Smith, administrator to Tony Messer, one lot, $12,000.

Estate of Lia Neves to Rolland Neves and Lia Neves Revocable Trust, $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company, Lerner, Sampson, and Rothfuss, attorney in fact, to Andrew Snyder, one lot, $0.

Mitchel Sirch to Michael Dankworth, Pamela Dankworth, one lot, $102,000.

Cynthia Tamplin to Eric Hiser, Tiffany Hiser, one lot, $120,000.

Jeffery Covault, Jillian Covault to Michelle Boyd, one lot, $82,400.

Dawn Holly, Dawn Kiamy, Michael Kiamy to Paul Maxwell, one lot, $59,000.

Robert Kurckeberg to Terri Livesay, one lot, $0.

Estate of Janet Hartley, Matthew Wiley, executor to Megan Jess, one lot, $43,000.

Innovative Investing LLC to VSF Investments Ltd., one lot, $105,000.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Charles Cox, Joanne Motter, Mark Motter to Terry Stamper, one lot, $73,900.

Robert Heindel, Tina Heindel to Zachary Legge, one lot, $74,000.

TIPP CITY

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Norman Giessman to 25A Beverage and Deli Inc., two lots, $59,000.

Lisa Ratermann, Philip Ratermann to Lisa Kreusch, Mark Kreusch, one lot, $332,500.

Henry Barthel, Lucinda Barthel to Henry and Lucinda Barthel Revocable Trust Agreement, Henry Barthel, co-trustee, Lucinda Barthel, co-trustee, one lot, $0.

Estate of Oneida Music, Lori Herkins, executrix to Joann Vonkrosigk, Sam Vonkrosigk, one lot, $189,900.

Community Property Group Troy to James Heatherly, Samuel Spano, one lot, $19,500.

Heather Bailey, Frank Scenna to Team Scenna Rentals LLC, three lots, $0.

Heather Bailey, Frank Scenna to Team Scenna Rentals LLC, one lot, $0.

Jo Ann Von Krosigk, Sam Von Krosigk to Pamela Von Krosigk, one lot, $130,000.