Bates scores 1000th career point

CASSTOWN – Bradford senior Mandi Bates came to Miami East High School on Saturday just eight points shy of joining the elite club of players who have scored 1000, or more, points during their career.

It did not take her long to start the final countdown to 1000. Less than a minute into the game, Bates sank a two-pointer to get the Railroaders on the scoreboard.

She pecked away at the remaining points during the first quarter and shortly after the second quarter began, Bates drove the lane, sinking a short shot in the paint to score points 998 and 999, while also drawing the foul.

The senior was smiling as she went to the free throw line. If she was nervous, she did not let it show. Bates calmly sank the foul shot, nailing the three-point play and entering the record books at Bradford High School as fans from both Bradford and Miami East cheered her accomplishment.

Play was stopped momentarily as players from both teams congratulated her. She took a moment to go into the stands to hug family members.

Bates became only the third girls basketball player in Bradford High School history to eclipse the 1000 point mark.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Mandi Bates, 23, of Bradford sinks career point number 1000 on Saturday at Miami East. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020417mju_bbg_bradford_23_1000.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Mandi Bates, 23, of Bradford sinks career point number 1000 on Saturday at Miami East. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Bradford’s Mandi Bates, 23, sinks a layup for career points 998 and 999 against Miami East on Saturday. She was fouled on the play and sank the free throw for her 1000th career point. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020417mju_bbg_bradford_23_999.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Bradford’s Mandi Bates, 23, sinks a layup for career points 998 and 999 against Miami East on Saturday. She was fouled on the play and sank the free throw for her 1000th career point. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Bradford fans celebrate as senior Mandi Bates scores her 1000th career point during Saturday’s game against Miami East. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_020417mju_bbg_bradford_23_fans.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Bradford fans celebrate as senior Mandi Bates scores her 1000th career point during Saturday’s game against Miami East.

