Piqua girls drop GWOC American game to Troy

Piqua girls basketball coach Brian Gillespie wasn’t discouraged after Wednesday’s 49-31 loss to Troy in GWOC American action at Garbry Gymnasium.

Frustration would be a better way to describe it.

Once again, the Lady Indians experienced a bad stretch in the second quarter they couldn’t recover from in their seventh straight loss after opening the season with a win over Bethel and going to 0-4 in GWOC American play.

Troy improved to 4-2 overall and evened its record at 2-2 in GWOC American play.

“Here we are again,” Gillespie said afterwards. “We always seem to have on bad stretch. It is usually in the second quarter and it was again tonight.”

He was referring to what took place after Kelsey Bachman scored to five Piqua a 13-12 lead with 6:00 to go in the first half, the eighth lead change of the game.

What followed was a flurry of turnovers that led to eight quick Troy points — all off steals.

Mckenna Taylor, Kiyha Adkins, Alaura Holycross and Jordan Short short all scored in the run, with Adkins adding a free throw.

The deficit reached 22-13 before a Bachman free throw with 3:22 remaining in the half.

“We were playing really well up to that point,” Gillespie said. “That (the turnovers) are what happens. It always happens really quickly. There is no questioning our kids effort. We talking about playing smarter and harder. We just don’t play as smart as we need to sometimes.”

The margin was 26-16 at halftime and Troy led 33-20 after three quarters, before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Lauryn Gray had 10 points and five rebounds to lead Piqua, while Lily Stewart scored seven points.

Holycross had a big night with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

Bailey Hess added 10 points to Troy’s cause.

Piqua was 12 of 35 from the floor for 34 percent and six of eight from the line for 75 percent.

Troy was 20 of 48 from the floor for 42 percent and nine of 14 from the line for 64 percent.

The Trojans won the battle of the boards 32-18 and had just 12 turnovers to Piqua’s 18.

“We just need to play well for the entire game,” Gillespie said. “It is just a matter of putting an entire game together.”

Piqua will look to end those frustrations Wednesday, when Graham visits.

BOXSCORE

Troy (49)

Jenna Kaup 0-0-0, Bailey Hess 4-2-10, Jordan Short 2-2-6, Alaura Holycross 9-3-21, Tia Bass 1-0-2, Kiyha Adkins 2-1-5, Alyse Holter 0-0-0, Velena Robinson 0-0-0, Gabbi Johnson 1-0-2. Mckenna Taylor 1-1-3, Hadley Johnson 0-0-0, Lauren McGraw 0-0-0. Totals: 20-9-49.

Piqua (31)

Lauren Williams 1-0-2, Tylah Yeomans 1-2-4, Kelsey Magoteaux 1-0-2, Lauryn Gray 4-2-10, Lily Stewart 3-0-7, Emily Powell 1-0-2, Kelsey Bachman 1-1-3, Taylor Grunkemeyer 0-1-1. Totals: 12-6-31.

3-point field goals — Piqua: Stewart.

Score By Quarters

Troy 8 26 33 49

Piqua 7 16 20 31

Records: Piqua 1-7 (0-4), Troy 4-2 (2-2).

Reserve score: Troy 34, Piqua 21.

