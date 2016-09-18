Friday Night Lights

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Nate Monnin, 88, and Tristin Cox, 68, look to the sidelines for instructions prior to a play on Friday.

A pair of young fans find a way to beat the rain during Friday’s game against West Carrollton.

The Piqua Indians varsity cheer squad waits to lead the team onto the field on Friday.

Piqua Indians PeeWee cheerleaders fire up the crowd before Friday’s contest.

The award-winning Pride of Piqua Marching Band prepares to honor America with the playing of the national anthem,

“The Star-Spangled Banner,” before Friday’s game betwen Piqua and West Carrollton.

Piqua Junior High School Principal Jeff Clark, right, applauds as Piqua City Schools Teacher of the Year for 2015-16, Diane Fox, left, is introduced between quarters on Friday.