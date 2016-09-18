Friday Night Lights

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Nate Monnin, 88, and Tristin Cox, 68, look to the sidelines for instructions prior to a play on Friday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call A pair of young fans find a way to beat the rain during Friday’s game against West Carrollton.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Piqua Indians varsity cheer squad waits to lead the team onto the field on Friday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Indians PeeWee cheerleaders fire up the crowd before Friday’s contest.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call The award-winning Pride of Piqua Marching Band prepares to honor America with the playing of the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” before Friday’s game betwen Piqua and West Carrollton.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua Junior High School Principal Jeff Clark, right, applauds as Piqua City Schools Teacher of the Year for 2015-16, Diane Fox, left, is introduced between quarters on Friday.
