Staff Reports

The Piqua girls soccer team was missing some key players due to injury.

But, the Lady Indians overcame that to defeat Stebbins 2-1 on the Wertz Stadium soccer pitch Wednesday.

The Lady Indians, who will host Springfield Monday, improved to 2-5-1 with the win, while Stebbins dropped to 1-9-0.

Piqua had the first chance to get on the board with 28:00 minutes to go in the first half when Claire Bim-Merle crossed the ball to Maddie Curtner, but the shot hit off the crossbar.

With 8:49.8 to go in the half, Stebbins struck first.

Kirsten Krznarich launched a shot from 35-yards that was just over the outstretched arms of Piqua keeper Jennouleigha Tipton and found the net.

Piqua had a great opportunity to tie the game in the final three minutes of the half.

Curtner haad a perfectly placed corner in the front of the net, but the ball rolled just wide before any Piqua players could get a foot on it.

Curtner than struck twice in less than three minutes early in the second half to give Piqua the winning goals.

She got the equalizer with 34:14.5 to go in the game when the Stebbins goalie whiffed on an attempted kick of the ball from just inside the box and Curtner was able to finish.

Then, with 31:29.5 remaining, Curntner chased down a goal kick by Tipton and chipped it over the goale from 25 yards out.

It landed in front of the goal and bounced in for what would be the winning goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Piqua boys

host East

The Piqua boys soccer team will host Miami East at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Wertz Stadium.

The JV game kicks things off at 5:30.

The Indians are coming off a 5-2 loss to Fairborn in GWOC crossover action.

BOYS GOLF

Newton boys

top Hawks

WEST MILTON — In Cross County Conference boys golf action at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course Wednesday, the Newton boys golf team defeated Mississinawa Valley 181-225.

Chet Jamison was medalist with 37 to lead the Indians.

Other Newton scores were Milan Bess 41, Grant Bayer 49, Drew Thiesing 54, Troy Denlinger 55 and Nash Lavy 60.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Indians

pick up win

The Piqua girls golf team got past Vandalia-Butler 206-210 in GWOC American North action.

Korren Evans led Piqua with a 49.

Other Piqua scores were Anna Klopfenstein 51, Kelsey Bachman 52, Adde Honeycutt 54, Skylar Sloan 56 and Regan Branson 74.

“This was definitely not our best night, but the girls kept plugging along and came away with a victory,” Piqua coach Cathy Barhorst said. “Our putting was much better tonight, but we had way to many balls in the water and no-mow. We just can’t seem to put it altogether.”

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Cavs

drop match

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls tennis team continued to face tough competition Wednesday.

The Lady Cavaliers lost 5-0 to 12-1 Lima Shawnee.

In singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Gibson lost 6-2, 6-3; and Sarah Kramer lost 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1; and Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.