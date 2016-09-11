Friday Night Lights

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua head coach Bill Nees talks to his players during a time-out at Franklin on Friday.

Piqua’s defense indicates that they have possession following a forced Franklin fumble.

A skydiver from Team Fastrax flies in the U.S. Flag during a 9/11 tribute prior to Friday’s game.

A Team Fastrax skydiver gathers his parachute as members of the Piqua Indians football team watches the pre-game tribute to the 9/11 anniversary in Franklin on Friday.

Piqua quarterback Austin Davis, 3, stretches for yardage as he is brought down.

Piqua junior Derek Hite, 85, watches his team from the sidelines after sustaining a season-ending injury during last week’s game.