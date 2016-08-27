By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

It wasn’t that the Piqua boys soccer team lost to Graham 2-1 Saturday evening on the pitch at Wertz Stadium.

It was the way the Indians lost to the Falcons to drop to 2-1-0, while Graham improved to 1-2-0 that upset Piqua coach Flo Loisy.

“We reverted back to the things we had been doing before,” Loisy said. “We hadn’t been doing those things in the first two games. We definitely took a step backwards tonight. That is what bothers me.”

The game was tied 1-1 when Graham’s Hunter Kauffman sent the ball to Brady Odor off a free kick with 17:10.6 remaining and Odor finished for what proved to be the winning goal.

“That was one of those things where we were standing around talking to the ref — trying to fogure out what the call was,” Loisy said. “They put the ball in play quickly. Things like that can’t happen.”

As they had throughout the game, Piqua had a number of good opportunities.

With 10 minutes to go, Kaden Jones chipped it over the goalie, but it was just wide.

“You look at it, we had 15 shots and they had 14,” Loisy said. “They finished one more time than we did. But, we had three or four 1v1 opportunities. To me, those are some of the easy shots in soccer and we weren’t able to finish. I don’t know what to do — just keep working on it in practice.”

Piqua had scored the first goal of the game, when Cade Lyman crossed to Jones, who drilled it in the back of the net with 26:31.7 to go in the first half.

“The thing is, that was there all night,” Loisy said. “We just were never able to finish after that.”

Graham was able to get the equalizer later in the first half when Kauffman was fouled in the box.

“We knew he (Hunter Kauffman) was a shifty guy,” Loisy said. “He got behind us and basically, we did what he had to do in that situation (to try and prevent a goal). Those things are going to happen.”

The score remained that way until the second half goal by Graham that decided it.

“To me, this was a big step backwards and we have to change that right away,” Loisy said. “I thought we had moved forward in our first two games.”

And the Indians will get a chance to do that again Tuesday when West Carrollton visits.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.