Friday Night Lights

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua wide receiver Rashon Fisher, 82, takes some practice long-snaps on the sidelines.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Darien Tipps-Clemons, 44, makes his way upfield for a big gain thanks to great blocking by teammates.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s cheerleaders fire up the crowd on Saturday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Indians gather at mid-field to celebrate their first victory of the 2016 season on Saturday.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Quarterback Austin Davis, 3, heads for the endzone and the Indians first touchdown of the season.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Members of the Piqua Indians Division II State Champion football team pose for a photo with their state championship trophy following a ceremony honoring the 10 year anniversary of their winning the state title on Friday.
