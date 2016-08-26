Piqua leads 14-0 at half

By Rob Kiser

The game went as scheduled for two quarters last night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Right up to the conclusion of the honoring of the Piqua 2006 state championship football team at halftime.

But, as the band prepared to take the field, lightning moved into the area with Piqua leading Meadowdale 14-0 at the half and the game was stopped.

It will be concluded at 10:30 this morning with the second half.

“You never like it (getting off schedule),” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “But, the good thing is we are at home. We will come back fresh in the morning and get rolling.”

Both Piqua touchdowns were 96-yard drives.

On the Indians first possession of the season, the Indians started on their own four after Hunter Hawk intercepted a Meadowdale pass to end the Lions drive.

“Meadowdale has a really good short passing game,” Nees said. “I thought we did a good job keeping them out of the end zone.”

Three running plays, including a 37-yard run by Allen Schrubb moved the ball to the Meadowdale 38.

A pass interference on third-and-10 extended the drive.

Darien Tipps-Clemons had an 11-yard run and on second and nine from 11, Austin Davis rolled left and rumbled into the end zone. The PAT kick was wide, leaving Piqua in front 6-0 with 4:06 remaining in the first quarter.

A Piqua fumble on its next drive gave Meadowdale possession at the Indians 31.

A 13-yard pass from Elijah Carson to Taydren Carter gave the Lions first and goal at the Piqua 2.

But, Tristen Cox and Tipps-Clemons both had tackles for losses and on fourth-and-goal from the four, Hawk broke up a pass in the end zone.

“That was big to keep them out of the end zone,” Nees said.

Piqua then used the aerial attack to go 96 yards.

Davis completed a 25-yard pass to Ben Schmiesing and 53-yard pass to Hayden Schrubb before capping the drive with a 13-yard strike to Schmiesing. Tipps-Clemons ran for the two-point PAT to make it 14-0 with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

Piqua had the ball inside the Meadowdale 30 late in the first half, but had the series stopped by another fumble and it remained 14-0 until the lightning moved in.

Tipps-Clemons had 51 yards on five eight carries, while Allen Schrubb had 49 yards on five carries.

Davis completed four of eight passes for 101 yards.

Hayden Schrubb had two receptions for 63 yards and Schmiesing had two for 38 yards.

Meadowdale was held to minus-12 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Carson completed 10 of 21 passes for 121 yards with one interception.

Jonte Tinsley had three catches for 35 yards, while Jejuan Tinsley had four catches for 24 yards.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, makes a catch for a big gain and and Indians first down. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082616mju_fb_phs_23.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ben Schmiesing, 23, makes a catch for a big gain and and Indians first down. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Quarterback Austin Davis, 3, heads for the end zone and the Indians first touchdown of the season. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082616mju_fb_phs_3.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Quarterback Austin Davis, 3, heads for the end zone and the Indians first touchdown of the season. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Darien Tipps-Clemons, 44, makes a tackle for the Indians defense. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082616mju_fb_phs_44.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Darien Tipps-Clemons, 44, makes a tackle for the Indians defense. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hunter Hawk, 30, makes a leaping interception of a Meadowdale pass for a turnover. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082616mju_fb_phs_30.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hunter Hawk, 30, makes a leaping interception of a Meadowdale pass for a turnover. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Hayden Schrubb, 6, beats his man and makes a big catch. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082616mju_fb_phs_6.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua’s Hayden Schrubb, 6, beats his man and makes a big catch.