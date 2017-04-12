Piqua Catholic School

PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School for the third quarter:

First Honors:

• Fifth grade: Aubri Kam, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland, Donovan O’Leary and Kylynn Owen.

• Sixth grade : Wyatt Earhart. Matthew Galbreath. Hayden Sever and Evan Trevino

• Seventh grade: Molly Greene, Michael McFarland and Colleen O”Leary

• Eighth grade : Emily Bornhorst and Lily Heffelfinger

Second Honors

• fifth Grade : Elizabeth Copsey, Lena Grise, Seth Knapke, Brooklyn Larck, Tristan Springer and Connor Stephenson.

• Sixth grade: James Larger and A.J. Newson

• Seventh grade : Nfiriam Abdulbay, Alexis Bollinger, Christian Clouse, Taylor Cooper, Sophia Pickrel and Brenden Werling

• Eighth giade: Collin Hutton

The following students ,,·ere awarded Cavalier of the Quarter:

• Kindergarten: Aydan Hare

• First grade: finian o·teary

• Second grade: Lilly Graham

• Third grade: Melanie Kam

• Fourth grade: Jack Earhart

• Fifth grade: Aubri Karn

• Sixth grade: Wyatt Earhart

• Seventh grade: Christian Clouse

• Eighth grade: Emily Bornhorst