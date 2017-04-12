Piqua Catholic School
PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School for the third quarter:
First Honors:
• Fifth grade: Aubri Kam, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland, Donovan O’Leary and Kylynn Owen.
• Sixth grade : Wyatt Earhart. Matthew Galbreath. Hayden Sever and Evan Trevino
• Seventh grade: Molly Greene, Michael McFarland and Colleen O”Leary
• Eighth grade : Emily Bornhorst and Lily Heffelfinger
Second Honors
• fifth Grade : Elizabeth Copsey, Lena Grise, Seth Knapke, Brooklyn Larck, Tristan Springer and Connor Stephenson.
• Sixth grade: James Larger and A.J. Newson
• Seventh grade : Nfiriam Abdulbay, Alexis Bollinger, Christian Clouse, Taylor Cooper, Sophia Pickrel and Brenden Werling
• Eighth giade: Collin Hutton
The following students ,,·ere awarded Cavalier of the Quarter:
• Kindergarten: Aydan Hare
• First grade: finian o·teary
• Second grade: Lilly Graham
• Third grade: Melanie Kam
• Fourth grade: Jack Earhart
• Fifth grade: Aubri Karn
• Sixth grade: Wyatt Earhart
• Seventh grade: Christian Clouse
• Eighth grade: Emily Bornhorst