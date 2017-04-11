Bradford High School

BRADFORD — Bradford High School has named honor students for the third quarter of the 2016-17 school year.

Sixth grade

Merit roll — Isabella Brewer, Belle Burgett, Molly Clark, Remi Harleman and Dalten Skinner

Honor roll — Isabella Hamilton 4.0,Dalton Reck 4.0, Sarah Beckstedt, Logan Daugherty, Joshua Derstine, Abby Fisher, and Landon Monnin

Seventh grade

Merit roll — Devin Carine, Abby Fike, Caden Jay, Kaylynn Key, Kyle Kissinger, Devin Miller, Mackenzie Painter, Allie Penkal, and Nick Weldy

Honor roll — Aidan Beachler 4.0, Nylani Beireis 4.0, Zoe Brewer 4.0, Rylee Canan 4.0, Austy Miller 4.0, Jenna Shellabarger 4.0, Karissa Weldy 4.0, Alexis Barhorst, Macy Bubeck, Macy Cassel, Katelynne Clack, Sierra Crist, Tevin Felver, Madison Simons, Ramse Smith and Alycia

Eighth grade

Merit roll — Bree Bixler, Samantha Francis, Simon Hicks, Brandon Jones, Connor Jones, Hannah Lear, Dyaln Mitchell, and Gage Wills

Honor roll — Samantha Brewer 4.0, Justin Bryan 4.0, Emma Canan 4.0, Olivia Daugherty 4.0, Kendall Hill 4.0, Skipp Miller 4.0, Aliviyah Boggs, Jordan Boyer, Austin Crickmore, Abby Gade, Maggie Manuel, Cassi Mead, Courtney Monnin, Ethan Reed and Hannah Stine

Ninth grade

Merit roll —

Tristian Booker, Keanan Clark, Corey Cotrell, Jessica Roth, and Courtney Smidutz

Honor roll — Riley Houser 4.0, Brayden Sanders 4.0, Mercedes Smith 4.0 Victoria Derstine, Jared Shellabarger, Jericka Thacker, and Gavin Trevino

Tenth grade

Merit roll — Michelle Bixler, Ally Grow, Andrew Moyer, Joseph Roth, Eric Sanders, Taylor Stine, and Alexis Wackler

Honor roll — Josiah Brewer 4.0, Lillian Elleman 4.0, Dakata Glick 4.0, Bianca Keener 4.0, Elisa Martinez 4.0, Jackson Moore 4.0, Macie Reck 4.0, Amelia Roberts 4.0, Shane Bryan, Marissa Cassel, Karmen Knepp, Deja Lear, Andrew Moyer, Larkin Painter

Eleventh grade

Merit roll — Lexi Bennett, Hayden Dickerson, Cole Gambill, Noah Hamilton, Jordan Shellabarger, and Parker Smith

Honor roll — Ivee Brubaker 4.0, Paige Canan 4.0, Christina Crosby 4.0, Irina Dingman 4.0, Brooke Fair 4.0, Hannah Fout 4.0, Chelsea Gill 4.0, Kurt Hoover 4.0, Hunter Penkal 4.0, Josh Phillips 4.0, Adam Rostkowski 4.0, Maia Stump 4.0, Bailey Wysong 4.0, Andrew Branson, John Fike, Cierra Houser, Valerie Kissinger, Clay Layman, Damion Litten, Kyle Mills, Destiny Otte, Christian Ross, and Aspen Weldy

Twelfth grade

Merit roll — Bryant Byers, Logan Harrison, and Jarred Ross

Honor roll — Ally Booker 4.0, Walker Branson 4.0, Bryson Canan 4.0, Cheyenne Parke 4.0, Dillon Reck 4.0, Alaina Blackburn, Dylan Cassel, Brandon Deemer, Chase Gambill, Olivia Hart, Bryant Lear, and Allison Nicodemus