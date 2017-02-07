Kent State announces graduates

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Fall graduates during commencement exercises on December 16 and 17 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 629 associate degrees, 1571 bachelor’s degrees and 707 graduate degrees to students.

Local graduates include:

Blythe Alspaugh, Covington

Michael Cable, Troy

Kirsten Setzkorn, Troy

Local students named to dean’s list

KENT, Ohio — Kent State recognizes more than 8700 undergraduate students who have been named to the dean’s list for fall 2016. Undergraduate students who obtain a 3.400 GPA or higher while maintaining 12 or more credit hours during the spring qualify to receive this honor.

Local students include:

Abby Andrews of Tipp City

Brittany Blier of Troy

Kamila Duff of New Carlisle

Chandler Miller of Pleasant Hill

Tracie Pfrogner of New Carlisle

Zachary Roetter of Troy

Kyra Rogers of West Milton

Hannah Stickel of Troy

Brenna Weaver of New Carlisle

Rose graduates from Columbus State

COLUMBUS — Jessie Rose of Conover graduated from Columbus State Community College during fall semester commencement ceremonies held Dec. 16, 2016.

Columbus State announces dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Jarrett Toopes of Piqua has been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus Sate Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Brookhart graduates from Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Lindsay N. Brookhart of Tipp City is among those students receiving a degree from Wilmington College at the close of the 2016 fall semester.

Brookhart earned a bachelor of science in agriculture.

Shawnee State students make dean’s list

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Jeff Bauer, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Katrina Griffieth and Katherine Sebring of Troy were named to the dean’s list.