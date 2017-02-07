Kent State announces graduates
KENT, Ohio — Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Fall graduates during commencement exercises on December 16 and 17 in the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on the Kent Campus. The university awarded 629 associate degrees, 1571 bachelor’s degrees and 707 graduate degrees to students.
Local graduates include:
Blythe Alspaugh, Covington
Michael Cable, Troy
Kirsten Setzkorn, Troy
Local students named to dean’s list
KENT, Ohio — Kent State recognizes more than 8700 undergraduate students who have been named to the dean’s list for fall 2016. Undergraduate students who obtain a 3.400 GPA or higher while maintaining 12 or more credit hours during the spring qualify to receive this honor.
Local students include:
Abby Andrews of Tipp City
Brittany Blier of Troy
Kamila Duff of New Carlisle
Chandler Miller of Pleasant Hill
Tracie Pfrogner of New Carlisle
Zachary Roetter of Troy
Kyra Rogers of West Milton
Hannah Stickel of Troy
Brenna Weaver of New Carlisle
Rose graduates from Columbus State
COLUMBUS — Jessie Rose of Conover graduated from Columbus State Community College during fall semester commencement ceremonies held Dec. 16, 2016.
Columbus State announces dean’s list
COLUMBUS — Jarrett Toopes of Piqua has been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus Sate Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
Brookhart graduates from Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Lindsay N. Brookhart of Tipp City is among those students receiving a degree from Wilmington College at the close of the 2016 fall semester.
Brookhart earned a bachelor of science in agriculture.
Shawnee State students make dean’s list
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Jeff Bauer, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester. To be placed on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Katrina Griffieth and Katherine Sebring of Troy were named to the dean’s list.