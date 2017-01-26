College briefs

OSU announces graduates and dean’s list

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 18, 2016. The university awarded 3,664 degrees at the ceremony, including 214 doctoral, 12 professional, 470 masters, 2,577 bachelors, 390 associates and one certificate.

In addition, the university has issued its honor roll for autumn 2016, listing the names of students who have achieved high academic averages for their work.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Convington: Heidi Lin Cron, Jared Michael Hagan, Bryant Allen Hicks, Bernard Theodore Kuether, Austin Thomas Lefeld,

Fletcher: Christopher Thomas Cron

Laura: Austin John Brown

New Carlisle: Sara Marie Dungan, Emily Denise Mongaraz

Piqua: Abigael Amheiser, Matthew Douglas Amheiser, Courtney Ellen Bensman, Tyeal Domarise Booker, Madisyn Davis Boze, Abigail Rae Buecker-Berger, Benjamin David Crawford, Madison LaFarrah Evans, Ashley Morgan Gerlach, McKenna Guillozet, Levi Jacob Homer, Joye Hsiang, Joling Hsiang, Alessandra Michelle Painter, Sarah Lynn Palmer, Frank Angelo Patrizio, Lori Romie, Austin Arlen Tamplin, Nicholas Joseph Thompson

Pleasant Hill: Ryan Andrew Hines

Tipp City: Evan Charles Arnett, Maria Seeley Baldasare, Jacob Garrett Belcher, Samantha Maria Bonifas, Allison Jean Chitwood, James Joseph Coughlin, Madeline Marie Ellerbrock, Tyler Joseph Erwin, Tia Nicole Fox, Melissa Leigh Garvic, Diana Theresa Gibson, Lauren Taylor Goodall, John Paul Grusenmeyer, Madison Paige Handley, Grant Everett Hodge, Harold Kahler, Mathew George Kuns, Gregory Steven Lehmkuhl, Jonathan Lin, Kyle Douglas Nelson, Tyler Scott Prentice, Lyndsey Marie Rindler, Kelly Ann Stillwagon, Jacob Thomas Stillwagon, Collin Ridge Tateman, Kayla Marie Vath, Jessica Suzann Walland, Matthew Scott Wyant,

Troy: Shelby Elizabeth Arnett, Brooke Elizabeth Beeler, Matthew Edward Berno, Amanda Noel Blakley, Jillian Elyse Blount, Jessica Anne Bornhorst, Amanda Bowman, Courtney Renee Caldwell, Joshua Joseph Clark, Cristina Nicole Dennison, Emma Rose DeWeese, Taylor Lynn Edington, Caroline Ada Elsass-Smith, Megan Elizabeth Falknor, Katherine Camille Fetter, Abigail Rose Flamm, Abigail Lezlie Gohrband, Melanie Ann Henson, Caleb Josiah Herrmann, Isaiah Matthew Johnson, Alexander Charles Kohler, Karissa Jean Lee, McKensie Rose Logan, Magan Lynn McClurg, Benjamin Edward Miller, Jennifer Jane Monnier, Baylee Meeker Morgan, Ruby-Tuesday Morrison, Emily Claire Moser, Takashi Ohkura, Meredith Lynn Orozco, Lindsey Renee Orozco, Zachary Ian Peugh, Eric Russell Purvis, Christopher Adam Schmitt, Brittney Lynn Sullivan, Drew Alexander Thompson, Taryn Rae Vest

West Milton: Joshua Thomas Stefanko, Kaylynn Amber Young

Local students receiving degrees include:

Convington: Seth Christopher Clark, Associate in Applied Science; Catherine Eileen Dickey, Master of Science; Garrett Andrew Shafer, Associate in Applied Science

Piqua: Ashley Morgan Gerlach, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude; Frank Angelo Patrizio,

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering; Lori Romie, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude; Abbigayle Geraldine Soliday, Associate of Arts; Nicholas Joseph Thompson, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Wesley Leonard Cowell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tyler Joseph Erwin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Gregory Steven Lehmkuhl, Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Matthew Edward Berno, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Maxwell Lloyd Conover, Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Karissa Jean Lee, Bachelor of Science Human Development and Family Science

Swank makes the dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — Lauren Swank, a freshman majoring in marketing, from Troy, was among 2,253 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall 2016 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average