College briefs

Local student named to dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The following students from this area were named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the fall semester:

• Desmond M. Sprowl, Troy

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Butler achieves dean’s list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Sarah Butler of Troy has achieved a place on the University of Evansville Dean’s List for academic achievements during the fall semester 2016. Sarah is majoring in writing.

To make the Dean’s List, a student at UE must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Shiltz accepted to University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted Jason Shiltz of Troy for the upcoming academic year. UC welcomes Jason, a current student at Troy High School, to the class of 2021.

Home of the Patriots, University of the Cumberlands offers promising students of all backgrounds a first class education grounded in the liberal arts within a Christian context. Located in Williamsburg, Ky., UC offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs.