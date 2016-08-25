BOE discusses possible diploma changes

PIQUA — Changes in the career tech honors diploma, as proposed by the State Board of Education, were discussed during the Monday meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education.

Superintendent Dr. Nancy Luce shared her concerns about the new criteria. Three years of one language or two years of two languages would be required. She said given the constraints of career technical student’s school day, there is no time to offer language courses unless the time in the lab is reduced further.

In addition, she said, the credits required for the Career Tech Honor’s Diploma would exceed the Academic Honors Diploma and include a field experience, two portfolios, and additional assessments, preferably resulting in an industry credential. These proposed requirements would significantly limit a student’s ability to earn the CT Honor’s Diploma.

Luce also reported she attended a presentation by Lowe’s representatives of a $25,000 grant check to Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter. For the project, Upper Valley Career Center students will be working with the city of Piqua and the Fusion Community Learning Center in collaboration of Lowe’s to create a welcoming and Internet accessible gathering place of the city’s youth.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Shelby County United Way special project grant in the amount of $2,750 for counseling services provided by New Creation Counseling Center for Shelby County students.

• Approved the purchase order to ATI Testing for $29,750 for Adult Division LPN testing.

• Approved a contract with Midwest Maintenance for the brick restoration to the Garbry Conference and Learning Center, 5 E. State Route 36, Piqua, for $38,000.

• Authorized Director of Business Operations Patrick Gibson to be able to approve change orders for the brick restoration at Garbry Conference and Learning Center. The change orders cannot exceed $25,000.

• Approved a community reinvestment area agreement between the village of Jackson Center and Airstream Inc. The village is granting Airstream a real property tax abatement of 100 percent for 15 years for real property improvements. Airstream is making a project investment of $3,800,000 in the village will will assist in maintaining 696 permanent full time jobs and create 35 permanent full job jobs with an additional annual payroll of $1,7500,000 within two years of the completion of the construction.

The board’s next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room in the main instructional building.