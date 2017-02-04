Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Jan. 30

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft that occurred at Erwin’s Chrysler Dodge and Jeep.

POSSESSION: A deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of 7400 block of Cox Road, Newton Township. The male was identified as Andrew Mayfield. Prior to the probable cause search of the vehicle, Andrew was patted down before he was detained in the rear of my patrol car. During the search of the vehicle, an orange transparent container was found in the center console of the car. Inside of the container was a green leafy substance that looked and smelled like marijuana.

The marijuana was seized and Andrew was given a citation for being in possession of a schedule 1 drug. He was also warned for trespassing at the address he pulled into.

OVI: A deputy responded to the area of Horseshoe Bend Road and the sharp curves in reference to a single car motor vehicle crash. Driver was arrested on scene for suspicion of OVI and was cited and released at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

VEHICLE FIRE: Deputies responded to assist Troy Fire with a vehicle fire and utilized fire extinguishers in an attempt to knock down the fire until the fire department was on scene to extinguish the fire. Troy Fire arrived on scene and took control of the scene.

Feb. 1

FRAUD: An employee from a business in Tipp City called in to report that there was a purchase that was charged on her credit card that she did not authorize. She contacted her bank where she received her card and their fraud deportment is investigating the case.

ASSIST MOTORIST: A detective advised he was behind a green truck with Ohio registration which had driven off the left side of the road several times and went left of center several times. A road deputy caught up to the vehicle on Statler Road at the railroad crossing and initiated a stop on the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, an elderly male, and advised the reason for the stop. He said was unaware he had been driving off the road and crossing the center lane.

The driver was very confused and could not remember simple things such as his daughter’s name. He was not intoxicated or under the influence of medication. The deputy advised the driver to park his truck and the deputy took him home. He agreed and stated he does not drive much. The deputy took the man home and while on the way he stated he may have forgotten to take his medication today. He asked if the deputy would look when we got there. At his home, the deputy found his pill bottles on the counter and a green pill laying on the counter beside the bottle. The deputy called the driver’s daughter again and left a detailed message of what had occurred and where his truck was.

OVI: An unknown reporting party called in to dispatch and advised that a white pick up truck, bearing Alabama plates, was traveling southbound I-75 from MM 71 and the driver was drinking beer while he was driving.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a speed violation on State Route 202 near Studebaker Road in Bethel township. After further investigation marijuana and a marijuana pipe were discovered in the vehicle. The driver was cited for the speed violation, and the passenger was cited for drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ANIMAL ABUSE: A deputy responded to the area of Redman Picnic Ground in reference to an animal complaint. A male who had been picking up garbage in the area had located two dogs which had been skinned and left by the base of a small bridge. At this time, there are no leads or suspects. The scene was photographed and this report will be forwarded to the animal shelter.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the6400 block of State Route 36, Brown Township, in reference a theft of chainsaws. The reporting party stated sometime in the past two days someone went into his barn and stole his two chainsaws.

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail, in reference, to an assault. The two inmates involved were

charged with disorderly conduct.

POSSESSION: A deputy responded along with two other officers to the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road, Bethel Twp. of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Dep. Martin located the suspect sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle. He exited the vehicle as requested and placed into the back of a cruiser until the investigation was complete. After investigating the incident, Justin Neely was placed into custody for domestic violence, possession of drugs and open container. He was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated without incident.

Feb. 2

K-9 SWEEP: At the request of Miami East Schools, a deputy walked K9 Bear through the high school and parking lot for a narcotics sniff.

SCHOOL INCIDENT: A deputy was called to the office reference a fight that took place in the hallway during class change at Milton Union Jr. high school.

DRUG OFFENSE: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation. At the conclusion of the investigation the driver was cited for possession of marijuana and stop sign violation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded for a criminal damaging report in the 6000 block of Peterson Road in

Lostcreek Township, Miami County, Ohio. The reporting party advised some time from January 22, 2017 until today an unknown individual had used their vehicle to create ruts in his yard. The deputy observed multiple tracks going through the yard and around the out buildings on the property. The ruts were not deep but, all of the grass had been ripped up. The reporting party wanted the incident documented in case of further incidents.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy stopped the involved vehicle for left of center on N. Spiker Road, Piqua. The female was

issued a citation for wrongful entrustment and left of center. The male was issued a citation for DUS, after he admitted to switching seats with the female prior to the stop