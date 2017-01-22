New trainers join YMCA team

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch has hired two new personal trainers, Amanda Seas and John Sustarich, to help members meet their fitness goals in 2017.

Seas is a newly certified personal trainer at the YMCA. She received her certification through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) in October 2016.

Along with personal training, she is involved in aquatics at the YMCA. She is assistant coach of the MCY Marlins Swim Team, lifeguards, teaches swim lessons, and is a member of the new Master Marlins Swim Team.

Seas has plans to further her education at Sinclair Community College in the fall 2017 semester, majoring in Exercise Science.

Sustarich has been personal training for four years, with certifications through ISSA (International Sports Science Association), NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine), Anytime Fitness, as well as military courses he took while enlisted in the Army.

He is currently taking general education courses at Edison Community College pursuing his bachelor of arts degree.

Personal trainers already on staff include Sue Peltier and Heather Sever.

Peltier has been a certified personal trainer since 1998, when she received her certification through ACE (American Council on Exercise). Her past experience with the YMCA also includes being the fitness coordinator and the health and wellness director. Her training experience has ranged from training the “average Joe,” high school and college athletes, older active adults (some needing post rehabilitation) to professional moto-cross riders.

Sever is currently the health and wellness director of the YMCA Piqua Branch.

Sever received her personal training license in November 2010, through the National Council on Strength & Fitness (NCSF) and has been training clients from youth to seniors for the last six years.

The YMCA offers many different types of personal training packages including one on one sessions, two person sessions, and small group personal training. The YMCA offers special pricing for bridal boot camp sessions for brides or grooms. The YMCA also offers Sports Enhancement Training and Junior High Strength Training for youth looking to increase their sports specific athletic performance.

Provided photo Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch trainers include, from left, John Sustarich, Amanda Seas, Sue Peltier and Heather Sever. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ytrainers.jpg Provided photo Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch trainers include, from left, John Sustarich, Amanda Seas, Sue Peltier and Heather Sever.