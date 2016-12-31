UVMC earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog.

UVMC received an “A” grade in the latest hospital safety report card issued by Leapfrog.

The group uses letter grades to rate hospitals based on their performance in preventing infections, medical errors and on-site accidents, and in methods for keeping patients safe and properly informed.

Scores are determined using 30 hospital safety criteria from a survey conducted by the watchdog group or reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ratings are issued twice a year — in spring and fall. UVMC received an “A” earlier this year and maintained that grade in the fall.

“We’re very honored by this Leapfrog recognition,” said Becky Rice, president of UVMC.

“Patient safety and quality care are at the center of all we do,” Rice said. “This takes a personal commitment and shared responsibility among our care teams. We are all dedicated to this mission every day for every one of our patients.”

To learn more about Leapfrog’s patient safety ratings, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports.