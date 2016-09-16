In late spring and summer, it’s easy to envision ways to enhance your home’s curb appeal with a trimmed lawn, planted and potted brightly blooming flowers, and patios and decks arranged with outdoor furniture and an inviting grill. But after the leaves fall and the snow hits and before the spring flowers are in full bloom, the sellers face a challenge to create exterior appeal.

When it comes to landscaping and colorful plants, there are plenty of ornamental grasses and plants that look great most of the year. Purple cabbages, fountain grasses, and potted evergreens along pathways and by the front door all add seasonal color and appeal. And obviously, your sidewalk, entry path, patio and deck should be clear of the fall leaves.

Be sure to keep in mind that buyers may see your home after sunset, so make sure all your floodlights are clean and in working order, highlighting your home’s exterior features. Lamps with soft lighting in some of your windows will offer a warm invitation to those potential buyers.

Finally, just to cover your bases, have photos available of your home in all its glory during the late spring and summer months. This gives buyers a better sense of your home’s appeal all through the seasons. Your agent will have more tips for attracting buyers in all kind of weather.

By Kathy Henne

