Health Partners providing social worker to assist patients

TROY — Leaders of Health Partners Free Clinic here are now offering free assistance to patients in dealing with the catacombs of the local social services.

Aimee Shannon of Troy has been serving at the clinic since late July helping those struggling to comfortably maintain the basics of life such as food, shelter, plus emotional and physical wellness.

The 45-year-old Shannon is available every Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m. She is on hand if a patient needs assistance during their visit that evening. Anyone interested in meeting with her does not need a medical appointment to do so.

While no appointment time is currently necessary as walk-ins are welcomed, scheduled appointments are appreciated. The phone number to set an appointment is (937) 332-0894.

An assessment of the patients needs is conducted with an intervention plan then developed. The patient is advised of governmental, religious and other non-profit groups that could provide help and how they can be accessed.

Providing help is also a big part of Shannon’s every day job. She serves as the Caregivers Coordinator at Partners in Hope in Troy. She provides supplemental transportation for senior residents in the Troy and Casstown areas. She has served that community for six years.

Shannon was born and raised in Chicago graduating from Illinois State University in 1993 with a degree in social work. She became a Licensed Social Worker in 1994. For 14 years, she worked for the Montgomery County Children’s Services in Dayton as a Specialized Investigator of child abuse and neglect.

Single with no children, Shannon moved to Troy nine years ago, where her parents reside. She is a strong supporter of the Troy High School Marching Band, for which her 17-year-old brother, Isiah, plays the Sousaphone.

She also volunteers as a Surrogate Parent for Troy City Schools. The position is as an advocate for the student regarding an Individualized Education Plan.

Shannon is deeply involved in the Troy-Tipp City Chapter of PEO, also known as Philanthropic Educational Organization of Des Moines, Iowa. She reports the group works to celebrate the advancement, education and motivation of women. They are offer scholarships, loans and resources to help woman better their lives through education.

Health Partners Executive Director Justin Coby states, “Aimee is a terrific addition to our hardworking team of staff and volunteers. She has made such an impact on the lives of many in our community over her years of service in this area. I know she will bring a wealth of resources for those we serve here at the Clinic.”

In 2015, the Clinic provided 906 unduplicated patients with 3,359 medical visits; 2,223 diagnostic/lab tests; 502 individual health insurance consults; and, 8,654 prescription medications, according to Coby. These services are valued at over $1.8 million and were provided to the patient at no cost.

Last year, the Clinic was able to provide $4.32 in medical services for every $1 spent.

Shannon stated, “I’ve always taken the Christian approach to be the hands and feet of Christ. Health Partners has given me the opportunity to help people in the situations they’re in. I’m so blessed and I feel I have a responsibility to help others.”

Provided photo Aimee Shannon of Troy has been serving at Health Partners Free Clinic since late July helping those struggling to comfortably maintain the basics of life such as food, shelter, plus emotional and physical wellness. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Aimee_Shannon-1.jpg Provided photo Aimee Shannon of Troy has been serving at Health Partners Free Clinic since late July helping those struggling to comfortably maintain the basics of life such as food, shelter, plus emotional and physical wellness.