Business briefs

Potts promoted at Unity

PIQUA — Unity National Bank has announced the promotion of Chrissy Potts to branch manager.

Potts was previously an indirect lender and will now manage the Sunset Office in Piqua. Potts’ leadership skills as well as her lending experience will serve her well in her new role.

She is a volunteer for the Piqua Salvation Army and was a member of the Piqua Indian Athletic Boosters.

Potts graduated from Covington High School and the Upper Valley JVS. She was previously employed at Francis Office Supply as a sales and customer service representative.

She resides in Piqua with her husband Mark and daughter Tasha.

Financial forum offered

SIDNEY — E.K. Riley Investments LLC will present a fall financial forum, “Searching for Higher Yield in a Low Rate Economy,” on Oct. 20 at the Holiday Inn Express, Sidney.

The event will be hosted by David Levorchick of Nationwide and First Trust.

The program will be broke down into two sessions.

To make a reservation, or for more information, call (937) 489-2007, or email [email protected]

Nationally recognized economist to speak

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) will present “Rising Trends for the U.S. and Global Economy” featuring Brian Beaulieu, a nationally recognized economist, on Thursday, Sept. 8, starting at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception immediately following at Sinclair Community College.

There were rocky months in 2016, but the leading indicator trends are saying there are better days ahead. Beaulieu, CEO of ITR Economics, will look at the leading indicator trends that will shine a light into the future. We will examine how the US consumer is doing and what that means for local manufacturers. Brexit and other global realities will be considered. Beaulieu will look at such issues as how the economy typically performs the year after an election cycle, what rising minimum wages would mean, and other topical issues. Additionally, he will review these current events of public concern and how to expect them to affect businesses, as well as instructions for moving forward.

Beaulieu is co-author of the book “Make Your Move,” and has been giving workshops and seminars across the U.S. and Canada to thousands of business owners and executives over the past 25 years.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; the presentation begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. The price is $50 for DRMA members and $75 for non-members. Registration is available now, or for more information, visit the DRMA website at www.DaytonRMA.org

