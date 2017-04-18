Area briefs

Trail Run Challenge upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) is proud to be part of the 2017 Trail Run Challenge. This series of events is hosted by Miami County Parks District and is a great way to get out and exercise and see the parks of Miami County this spring and summer. MCPH will be at each race this year to promote public health services, as well perform height and weight checks.

All ages and abilities are welcome. These events are about stepping outdoors and choosing a path to better health.

All races are 5k with start time promptly at 9 a.m. and registration at 8 a.m.

* Hobart Urban Nature Preserve – April 23

* Garbry Big Woods Reserve – June 11

* Lost Creek Reserve – July 23

* Stillwater Prairie Reserve – Aug. 13

* Charleston Falls Preserve – Sept. 17

For more information on registration and fees go to www.miamicountyparks.com, and find TrailRunChallenge under the “Programs/Events” tab.

PH library turning 60

PLEASANT HILL — The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, would like you to join them for a celebration on Wednesday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m. as they commemorate 60 years of service to the community and recognize volunteers by showing their appreciation for all they do at the library. This celebration is open to all ages and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

Saturday Night Live event planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, April 29, for youth in grades K-6. This will be a fun-filled night with swimming, gym games, a bounce house, and a movie. Pizza and lemonade will be served during the movie time. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Punt, Pass, Kick contest set

TROY — Registration is open for the 2nd Annual Punt, Pass, and Kick. Troy Football, Lincoln Community Center, and Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting this event at 10 a.m. May 6, at Ferguson Field.

This free competition includes instruction from Troy varsity rootball players on proper throwing, kicking, and punting mechanics. Participants who pre-register will receive guaranteed giveaways from sponsors. There will be four age groups for boys and girls, ages 6-7, ages 8-9, ages 10-11, and ages 12-13.

Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each age group. Registration forms will be available and can be turned in at the Troy library or Lincoln Community Center. Visit tmcpl.org for online registration or a printable form. There will be registration the day of event beginning at 9:30 a.m. dependent on participation.

For more information, call (937) 339-0502. Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy, and the Lincoln Community Center is located at 110 Ash St., Troy.