Area briefs

Army 2nd Infantry members sought

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. This year, the association will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the division, which was formed in France during World War I.

For information about the association and its annual reunion in Arlington, Va., from Sept. 13-17, contact Bob Haynes, secretary/treasurer, at 2idahqcomcast.net, call (224) 225-1202 or visit www.2ida.org.

YMCA offers cycling course

MIAMI COUNTY ― The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Smart Cycling Course taught by The League of American Bicyclists’ Certified Instructors. This course covers basic, intermediate, and advanced cycling tips and techniques for adult cyclists.

This course will take place on Monday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Branch YMCA, 223 W. High St. This two-day course will include classroom instruction, on-bike training exercises, and a group ride. Participants will learn the benefits of bicycling, how to fix a flat tire, riding and crash avoidance skills, lane position and traffic laws, proper helmet fit and use, and more!

Cost is $25 per participant, with registration taking place at the Piqua Branch, over the phone at 773-9622, or online at www.miamicountyymca.net if you have your email address registered with the YMCA. Register email address by contacting the YMCA at 773-9622.

Sign up for peace officer training

PIQUA ― The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the approximately 21-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

“The job market is alive and well,” said Joseph Mahan, commander of the Basic Peace Officer Academy at Edison State. “On average, we’re receiving two to three job notifications per week.”

Students of the program will meet for six days each week beginning in July and, upon successful completion, will graduate from the program in December. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by June 9. Per new State of Ohio regulations, applicants are required to pass a physical assessment on either June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or June 9 from 12-4 p.m. The fall academy will begin July 10 and conclude Dec. 15.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French at [email protected] or call (937) 778-7865.