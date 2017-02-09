Area briefs

Pruning short course offered

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is offering a pruning short course on Saturday, Febr. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Class topics will include tree biology and how it relates to pruning, pruning equipment and care, managing diseases, techniques and pruning for specific landscapes. Students are asked to bring their pruning shears if they have them to learn how to properly sharpen them. The class includes in-class instruction and on-site pruning demonstrations at a local orchard in Bethel Township. The class will be taught by OSU Extension and an ISA Certified Arborist. The class address will be given to participants at registration.

The cost of the class is $40 before Feb, 17 and $50 after Feb 17. Registration can be completed by visiting or calling the Miami County Extension office or mailing a check payable to OSU Extension to 201 W. Main St., Troy. Registration is limited to 30 participants. The deadline to register is Feb. 17.

Information can also be found by visiting miami.osu.edu/pruningshort or emailing bennett.709@osu.edu for more information.

Cancer survivor program set

TROY — Dayton Physicians Network is hosting a program that is free to all cancer survivors, and will include personal fitness assessments, exercise and nutrition tips. Classes will be held on the lower level of the Physicians Building in conference room 3 at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A. Individual training is available by appointment from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Group exercise classes are offered every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The program is made possible by the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance and the Troy Foundation.

For more information, contact Trent Seitz, cancer exercise specialist, at (937) 305-1039 or by email at trenton.seitz@aol.com.

Scholarship available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District is offering two $750 scholarship awards to Miami County residents who are majoring in Agriculture or Natural Resources. The scholarships are for the purpose of continuing higher education at a two or four year college or university.

Applications will be accepted from students meeting the following qualifications:

1. Must be a Miami County, Ohio resident.

2. Must be an Agriculture or Natural Resources major.

3. Must be enrolled for fall semester of 2017.

4. Can be a prior scholarship recipient from the Miami SWCD

5. Can only receive scholarship twice during one’s college career.

The award will be used towards the student’s tuition and fees and will be processed through the scholarship office of the chosen school.

Send the completed application to the scholarship committee: Miami SWCD Scholarship, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Suite C, Troy, OH 45373.

Three letters of recommendations from three references listed on the application form are to be sent directly to the Miami SWCD.

Applications and recommendations must be received by Friday, March 17 (postmarked).

The application and information received will be property of the Miami SWCD and will be held in strict confidence.