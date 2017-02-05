Drum dance group to perform

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual family concert with GOREE Drum and Dance Group on Feb. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This program is an opportunity to spice up your February with a family-fun interactive experience that everyone can enjoy together. This concert helps young people understand musical instruments by providing an opportunity to hear and well as try out the instruments.

Come to the Eastroom between 6:30- 7:30 p.m. and you will find all kinds of drums for your family to try out. At 7:30 p.m., the program will begin in the ballroom with the GOREE Drum and Dance Group. Participants will enjoy a program of dance and music under the direction of Balla and Serrita Sy. This program will focus primarily on West African drum and dance style with an emphasis on honoring the culture and history of their music. The GOREE musicians will then conduct a drum circle so that children can experience the power and excitement of these percussion instruments while learning about the dance and music of this dynamic culture.

There are no admission fees for this family concert and registration is not necessary. All ages are welcome.

For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.